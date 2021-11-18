Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial statements on Tuesday November 23, 2021 prior to market open.

Online Webinar Details

UGE's CEO Nick Blitterswyk and CFO Stephanie Bird will host a webinar to provide further analysis of the financial results and to answer investor questions following the presentation. Interested parties can register for the webinar, below:

Date: Tuesday November 23, 2021

Time: 11:00am EDT

Register: www.ugei.com/register

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

investors@ugei.com

