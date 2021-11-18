Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the submission of Mining Technical Work Plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras or "PTO") for the Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, located within Cordoba's 100%-owned San Matias Project in Colombia for approval by the Colombian National Mining Agency.

The PTO was submitted as planned on November 17, 2021.This is the first of two required permits in Colombia to license the Project for building and construction of the mine.

"We are pleased to be another step closer to developing the next copper and gold mine in Colombia," commented Ms. Armstrong-Montoya.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

