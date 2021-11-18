ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces New Augmented Reality Features for Klocked

The only immersive fitness experience for use outdoors allows users to enter the metaverse.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced new augmented reality features to the recently released Klocked Fitness App . The new features include advanced audio cues not available in any other fitness app including place, placement, performance, and personal best. The Klocked AR audio features keep users motivated to stay on course and finish a new best. Klocked is the immersive fitness experience you can use outdoors that allows you to run / walk in the real world and power your avatar across hundreds of 3D/AR courses.

"ePlay is thrilled to build a community around gamification, out-of-this-world immersive experiences, real-time races, and key real-time information and sports science data to motivate users to achieve new accomplishments and personal bests," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Whether your goal is to finish your first 5k or your fastest marathon, Klocked helps provide the motivation, gamification, and real-time information to get outdoors and drive you to the finish line and climb that leaderboard."

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation, but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Place AR

Klocked P4 AI creates real-time Place AR audio cues with landmark announcements. Major landmarks on hundreds of courses around the world are viewable to spectators and in replays / highlights, but while exercising Place AR lets users know about location and landmark information on the metaverse. The feature is free to all users and helps motivate athletes to make their way to the next landmark - coming up London's Big Ben.

Placement AR

Placement AR announces current group run or race placement and placement changes in real-time providing up-to-date race information that is not even available in many physical race situations. So often in physical races the runners around you could be in a different event / distance. Not only do athletes know who is gaining and who is out front, pace change recommendations are available to push athletes to finish a new best.

Performance AR

Performance AR cues include interval pace, cadence, and other sports science statistics. Several competitor apps include performance cues, but with Klocked P4 AI these stats now have a context based on activity history, course history, and competitor performance.

Personal Best AR

Finally, no other running experience offers real-time analysis of current activity performance for the potential to achieve a personal best. Klocked P4 AI does real-time analysis against previous activities and if the current activity performance is within reach of a new personal best, the Personal Best AR system announces pace adjustment recommendations to the athlete through audio cues. No other running technology offers this real-time coaching.

Boston Common 5k Real-time Race and Virtual Run

P4 AI and AR cues are available exclusively in Klocked and the November 27 Boston Common 5k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run . All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners.

Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to Boston for the real-time race experience on November 27 or the virtual run from November 28 to December 12. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to Boston on race day to compete live in ePlay's sports metaverse.

Participants running on race day from anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

race t-shirt (digital and physical)

augmented reality race bib and finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

race placement announcements

race placement advancement pacing advice

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

ePlay has added a special section to the Klocked website to learn more about the Klocked Phenomenal Race Day Experience . In addition, event registration for either (or both) the real-time race and virtual run is available from the following:

Klocked App - real-time race* registration only as an in-app purchase

- real-time race* registration only as an in-app purchase Race Roster - real-time race* and virtual run registration

- real-time race* and virtual run registration Outside Magazine's RunReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration

Active.com - real-time race* and virtual run registration

- real-time race* and virtual run registration TrackieReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration

*real-time race experience requires Klocked App. Run requirements include iPhone. Headphones are required for augmented reality audio experience.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app Klocked . The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.run

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673457/ePlay-Announces-New-Augmented-Reality-Features-for-Klocked