A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Launches New Remote Attendant System for Cust2Mate Smart Carts

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced that it has launched a new remote attendant system for its Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts.

The software as a service ("SaaS"), internet-of-things ("IoT") system will help store employees to monitor and assist customers shopping in the store via the cart's location and provide valuable business intelligence to store management. The system is designed to maximize the customer experience and provide the most efficient communication between customers and store staff. Additionally, it is fully automated to detect and report the status of each cart, providing maintenance information and predicting the future maintenance needs of the carts.

Rafael Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate, commented, "Launching this new support system is an important step in the evolution of our Cust2Mate product. It will enhance the ability of store management to access valuable business analytics around cart and customer activity, that we believe will boost operating efficiencies and help to support store employees. Additionally, the system is expected to minimize the time that carts are off the floor for maintenance. This is an exciting development for Cust2Mate, further improving our product and enhancing our operational agility as a leading smart cart solution in the retail space."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by automatically scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides shelf heatmaps for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.

Additional A2Z products include advanced automotive fire prevention systems, bomb-defusing robots, and portable energy systems. The goal of all A2Z's products is to save time, save money and save lives.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

