Alfi, Inc.: Digital Out-of-Home and Online Advertising to Reap the Most Benefit with the Decline of Third-Party Cookies, Alfi Audience Research Finds

85% of senior advertising executives expect budgets for digital out-of-home advertising to increase following web browser bans of third-party cookies

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The majority of the global browser market has now phased out third-party cookies in response to protecting users' privacy and personalizing a connection with the modern consumer. With Google Chrome, which controls the majority of the global browser market, following suit next year, 65.15% of the browser market will be open to new ad channels and solutions.

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, surveyed senior advertising executives from around the world to learn more about the demise of third-party cookies and their focus on new ad channels, and found that 85% expect budgets for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and online advertising to increase. Furthermore, nearly four out of five (79%) anticipate budgets for television advertising to rise following the shift away from third-party cookies.

"With web browsers increasingly blocking cookies, ad spend is being relocated to the DOOH sector quicker than we expected," said Peter Bordes, interim CEO, Alfi. "Our research suggests strong growth for the DOOH ad sector as advertising executives expect increased budgets for all other main areas of advertising, marking DOOH market as the main beneficiary."

Additionally, 78% of advertising executives interviewed believe DOOH advertising will represent over 50% of the total spent on out of home ads by 2023, with online and DOOH representing the most anticipated advertising budgets to increase following the decline of third-party cookies.

Type of advertising Percentage of senior advertising executives interviewed who expect budgets here to increase dramatically because of changes to the use of third- party cookies on web browsers Percentage of senior advertising executives interviewed who expect budgets here to increase slightly because of changes to the use of third- party cookies on web browsers Overall percentage of senior advertising executives interviewed who expect budgets here to increase because of changes to the use of third-party cookies on web browsers Online 54% 31% 85% DOOH 47% 38% 85% Television 37% 42% 79% OOH 29% 45% 74% Radio 27% 40% 67% Direct Mail 23% 40% 63% Magazines 27% 34% 61% Newspapers 25% 27% 52% Catalogues/pamphlets 21% 31% 52%

"Consumers and regulators are rightly concerned about the growing threat to privacy and personal data collection as every aspect of society becomes digitized," said Bordes. "Interestingly, the DOOH industry has deployed software that is much better at targeted advertising without ever collecting cookies from or personal information about its viewers and is already leading this revolution. It is now in the hands of ad executives to become leaders in the protection of consumer privacy while providing brands with the precise data they need to grow."

Advertisers are increasingly demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi provides data-rich reporting functionality that informs advertisers if someone viewed their ads, including the number of views, and each viewer's reaction. The Company also provides advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

Methodology

Commissioned by Alfi, PureProfile, a global research company, conducted 100 interviews amongst senior advertising professionals from across the U.S., U.K., Canada, China, France, Germany, and the UAE. Interviews were conducted online in September 2021.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

