Energy Recovery Announces Retrofit of Palm Jumeirah with PX PowerTrain

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced an awarded contract to replace the Flowserve DWEER (Dual Work Exchanger Energy Recovery) in a desalination facility that serves the community of Palm Jumeirah, a man-made island off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Energy Recovery will supply the facility with PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) devices along with several of the company's PX PowerTrain solutions. The retrofit is scheduled to be complete by Q4 of 2021.

The PX PowerTrain provides a custom manifold solution, simplifying the integration of the PX devices in the facility. Durable and highly efficient, the PX requires no scheduled maintenance over the lifetime of a plant, which helps ensure uninterrupted operations and high levels of water production. This was critical for Palm Jumeirah, which is home to nearly 80,000 residents, and vital to the tourism sector of the UAE's economy. Desalination plays an essential role in the UAE, contributing 42% of the region's potable water.

"Energy Recovery is seeing intense interest in retrofitting desalination facilities with our industry-leading PX," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "The PX provides unparalleled reliability and safety over DWEER, and with our PowerTrain solution, makes retrofitting our PX devices more streamlined. Our customers trust Energy Recovery to provide reliable solutions that save energy and reduce environmental impact in areas in critical need of fresh water like Palm Jumeirah."

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

