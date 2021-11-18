Greenlink International, Inc. Announces That Its Audit Which Will Allow It To Become a Fully Reporting Company Will Be Completed During the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Greenlink International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WSHE) (Greenlink), a brands, technology and real estate company operating in the legal Hemp and Cannabis space announced today that it expects to complete its audit during the fourth quarter of 2021. Known as "the Cannabis Brands Company," Greenlink International Inc.'s audit for the company's calendar years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 and will be included in the company's anticipated Form 10 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When these documents are filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Greenlink will immediately engage with the staff at OTC Markets to pay any required fees to be designated as an OTCQB tier company at OTC Markets. As a fully reporting company with the SEC, Greenlink International, Inc. expects that business opportunities will flourish and its cost of capital will significantly decrease as the company completes the transition from an alternative reporting company to a fully reporting company.

The return to full SEC reporting status is an important element of the company's growth plans for 2022 as Greenlink is also preparing for an infrastructure expansion at the 250-acre cultivation center along with continued development of novel applications for CBD and CBG in the sleep and wellness industry under the Suncliff brand. Greenlink and its sleep industry partners are currently transitioning from the R&D phase into manufacturing. While Covid and global shipping issues have caused delays, the company leadership and stakeholders are aligned in their expectations that Suncliff will be a cornerstone of the national expansion. The audit and product roll-out in Q4 2021 are clear signs that Greenlink is focused on generating long term value.

Greenlink International Inc. CEO Jake George commented, "We are excited to be working with the company's Auditor, BF Borger, and their team. The Auditors have transmitted AP & AR confirmation letters with several of our vendors, and recently informed us that many of them have already been reverted. With the audit process well underway, we are targeting Q4 2021 for completion." Mr. George further commented, "Our mission here is to practice great governance and expand our market presence with full transparency. The milestone of achieving fully reporting status will be an exciting development as we continue to build our company for the shareholders."

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a publicly quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities. GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or lead market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent annual report and subsequent filings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.

Tacoma, Washington

Stakeholders@greenlinkholdings.com

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673552/Greenlink-International-Inc-Announces-That-Its-Audit-Which-Will-Allow-It-To-Become-a-Fully-Reporting-Company-Will-Be-Completed-During-the-Fourth-Quarter-of-2021