The Planting Hope Company Inc. Commences Trading on the TSX-V

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares ("Shares") are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the stock symbol "MYLK".

"Today marks an exciting and important milestone as investors can now participate actively in the skyrocketing growth of plant-based food and beverages worldwide by investing in a women-managed and -led company focused on nutrition, sustainability and representation," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "The plant-based movement is transforming the food and beverage industry, becoming a preference for many consumers. We've cracked the code on plant milk with our flagship sesamemilk - super nutritious, with more protein than almond and oat milk. We believe the plant-based milk industry is primed and ready for disruption and we're thrilled to be at the forefront."

Key Highlights:

Plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products.

All-women Board and C-suite, one of the first on any listed exchange in Canada and amongst very few globally.

Planting Hope is disrupting the plant-based milk industry with its sesamemilk - all the nutrition, none of the dairy and it's sustainable for the planet. Sesamemilk requires 95% less water than almond milk and 75% less water than oat milk. Sesamemilk contains a full 8 grams of complete protein per serving, which is comparable to dairy milk and eight times the protein in most almond and nut milks, double the protein in most oat milks.

The plant-based milk market is exploding, driven by rise of flexitarianism (flexible vegetarians), global health awareness, environmental and sustainability concerns, animal welfare concerns and rates of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies.

An ESG-focused and sustainable company: nutrition, sustainability and representation, mapped to six UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contact

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673490/The-Planting-Hope-Company-Inc-Commences-Trading-on-the-TSX-V