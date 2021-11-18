Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Heike Truol to the position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Heike spent 11 years with Anglo American plc, first as the Group Head of Strategy and then as a member of the Executive Leadership Team of the Marketing Business Unit, where she oversaw strategy and projects, coordinated logistics and market analytics, and was responsible for offices in China and India. Heike also drove the digital transformation of Anglo American's global Marketing/Trading business. Previously Heike was a Management Consultant, advising on strategic and operational issues across multiple industries in Europe and Australasia. Heike is currently a FTSE 250 Non-Executive Director and has been a member of MinehHub's Advisory Board for the last 18 months.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub said: "I am delighted with Heike's appointment to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. She brings an incredibly valuable industry perspective, broad experience and business network to MineHub. Heike's joining our leadership team will trigger another acceleration in the development of the company's maturity and market presence."

Heike Truol said: "Being part of MineHub is a real opportunity to bring digital transformation to the industry. I have seen MineHub develop as a company over the last 18 months and am excited to be joining a strong team. MineHub's proposition fills a real need to streamline some of the complexity in the industry, enabling multi-parties to act on real-time data."

In the role of Chief Commercial Officer, Heike's mandate includes commercial strategy and execution, including ecosystem strategy and governance, business development, sales & marketing and communications.

