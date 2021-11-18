Award Recognizes Digital Engineering Firm's Deep Expertise in Broadband Software Development

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that its 2021 RDK Hackathon submission-a Voice over IP (VoIP) solution-has been selected as the event's winner. The new technology introduces a standardized approach for making and receiving phone calls through RDK-B home gateways. In the future, open-source developers can benefit from a reliable solution that speeds deployment of such functions over broadband telecommunications links instead of mobile networks.

Chosen from three finalists, GlobalLogic received the recognition from RDK Management, the open-source consortium managing the Reference Design Kit (RDK) software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices.

"Major telecom operators and network equipment manufacturers continue to evolve their offerings to meet modern use cases and remain competitive. GlobalLogic has been helping these and other companies such as silicon manufacturers and independent vendors develop broadband software based on RDK-B and other software stacks," said Eli Schwarzfuchs, Managing Director, Israel and France Operations, GlobalLogic. "We're honored to receive this award from RDK and view it as a validation of the experience and skills we've developed over time in this space. We look forward to contributing that expertise to the open-source community to help drive rapid innovation across the industry."

GlobalLogic's VoIP solution integration leverages Asterisk software-an open-source framework for building communications applications-which the company plans to contribute for RDK-B (RDK for Broadband). It registers customer-premises equipment, specifically the gateway, on the internet session initiation protocol (SIP) server and enables key capabilities such as:

Making SIP calls through VoIP gateway instead of mobile networks

Making SIP calls between other SIP-connected equipment without requiring internet access

Using a single SIP trunk for all end customers instead of dedicated per customer channels

Universal access to incoming calls via any phone

These capabilities and others can reduce overall management costs while increasing usability.

"GlobalLogic is a well-recognized digital engineering company known for designing and developing novel digital solutions," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "The company's award-winning performance at the Hackathon is a true testament to their innovation and commitment to the RDK community."

GlobalLogic recognizes the engineers responsible for the innovative technology, specifically highlighting the skilled efforts of the Ukraine and Israel teams.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 500 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

