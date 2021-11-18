Proprietary NEUROMARK system is the first in-office treatment indicated to disrupt symptom-causing nerve tissue for Chronic Rhinitis patients.

Neurent Medical, a company pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases, today announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its proprietary NEUROMARK Rhinitis Neurolysis Therapy (RNT). The clearance gives clinicians access to an in-office treatment designed to create lesions to disrupt the posterior nasal nerves, for patients with chronic rhinitis.

Approximately one in four Americans suffer from chronic rhinitis1, a condition that results in persistent congestion, rhinorrhea (runny nose), sneezing and nasal itching caused by inflammation and swelling of the mucosal membrane in the nose. NEUROMARK RNT is designed with a unique flexible electrode array geometry to access and disrupt hard-to-reach posterior nasal nerves in a single placement.

"The FDA clearance of NEUROMARK RNT means otolaryngologists can now offer precise care to patients with chronic rhinitis, while avoiding the trial and error that often goes into treating this condition," said Marc Dubin MD, Scientific Advisor for Neurent Medical. "The truth is, medications, sprays and other intranasal procedures are often either ineffective or only offer short-term relief for patients suffering with chronic rhinitis. I look forward to being able to offer them an exciting new treatment option conveniently administered in a single in-office visit."

NEUROMARK system is a novel multi-point nerve disruption treatment for chronic rhinitis. The system's unique design, biofeedback monitoring features and advanced algorithmic controls enable the physician to simultaneously disrupt multiple nerve branches with a high degree of anatomical precision, safety, and patient comfort.

"It is well documented1 that chronic rhinitis can significantly decrease the quality of life for patients by adversely impacting their sleep quality, daily activity, mental health and overall wellbeing," said Neurent Medical CEO Brian Shields. "NEUROMARK addresses the limitations of other treatments and uses advanced technology to do so safely, gently and with ease. The market need is immense and underserved, and we are excited to bring our initial product offering to the market, providing symptom relief to as many patients as possible. We are equally as excited to continue our product pipeline development to address other sino-nasal inflammatory conditions and realize the full potential of the NEUROMARK platform."

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK technology with a unique design and advanced algorithmic control, physicians can precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate Chronic Rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland. For more information visit www.neurentmedical.com.

1 Settipane RA, Charnock DR. Epidemiology of rhinitis: allergic and nonallergic. Clin Allergy Immunol. 2007;19:23-34. PMID: 17153005.

