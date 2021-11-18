World's best-selling dash cam brand and rapidly growing insurance technology company partner in one of the first dashcam-insurance alliances in the U.S.

Nextbase Dash Cams, the world's leading dash cam brand, and Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data and technology to make insurance easier to buy and less expensive, today announced a visionary partnership offering customers of both brands the chance to drive safe and save.

Branch, which saves customers an average of $5981 per year on home and auto insurance, will offer Nextbase Dash Cam customers an additional 8% savings on auto insurance, more than enough to offset the cost of a new Nextbase smart dash cam in the first year2. Meanwhile, Nextbase will offer a 10% discount on new dash cam purchases to Branch members.

"Nextbase's partnership with Branch is a significant first step along the proven path to road safety and insurance savings that we've helped pioneer in the UK and Europe," said Richard Browning, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Nextbase. "Nextbase Dash Cams offer safety, security and peace of mind for drivers, knowing that they have an always-on guardian watching over their car and their family, on the road and while parked. With any dash cam from our range, drivers always have immediate access to reliable and irrefutable video evidence in the event of an incident resulting in time and cost savings for both the driver and the insurance company."

The partnership is one of the first of its kind in the United States, as dash cams rapidly gain popularity in North America, following other global regions, where dash cams are already considered essential for safe and secure driving. In the UK and Europe, insurance companies have long embraced dash cam ownership as a means to evaluate liability, reduce risk and, as a result, lower insurance premiums. Through this partnership, Nextbase Dash Cams and Branch hope to demonstrate the positive impact dash cams can have on driving behaviors and claims processing here in the U.S.

"At Branch, we're on a mission to make insurance more efficient and more affordable, leveraging technology and data to help our members save money and building community along the way," said Steve Lekas, Co-founder and CEO at Branch. "We're confident that our partnership with Nextbase Dash Cams is the first in a series of meaningful steps that will allow us to work toward making insurance less expensive and our roads safer."

In many countries, such as Great Britain, dash cam insurance discounts have been standard for years and with great success. As an example, Sure Thing!3, a London-based insurance company, has used dash cam images to reduce average claims processing time by 58% and proven innocence in 37% of split liability claims. In addition, Nextbase Dash Cams recently launched nationwide insurance discount programs for dash cam owners with AXA in Ireland and with Die Bayerische in Germany.

In the UK, one in seven cars in the UK have a dash cam 80% of which are Nextbase Dash Cams and all 29 major insurers accept dash cam footage to prove a claim; more than half offer some form of dash cam discount. Further, Nextbase data from the UK shows that 68% of drivers outfitted with a dash cam exhibit a 25% improvement in their driving behavior score making the roads safer for everyone.

To learn more about the Nextbase/Branch partnership and take advantage of available discounts, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/.

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand is also at the head of its category in North America just two years after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 7,500 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, Walmart Canada and Amazon. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping customers bundle their home and auto with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit OurBranch.com.

1 Average savings reported by customers surveyed January 2021.

2 According to Quadrant Information Services, as cited by Bankrate, the average annual auto insurance premium for November 2021 is $1674 for full coverage. An 8% reduction of that average premium equates to $133.92, or $43.93 more than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of a Nextbase 222 of $89.99.

3 Sure Thing! was acquired in June 2019 and is now known as Policy Expert.

