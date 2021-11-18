Freebeat Hosts Thanksgiving Charity Activities Helping Children with Cancer

A donation for a cure and a huge giveaway is set to take place today

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Freebeat, a startup connected home fitness company, is hosting a special "Thanksgiving Charity Raffle" to help its customers reach their fitness goals for a good cause. It is officially open to the public today.

Freebeat's "Thanksgiving Charity Raffle" will take place virtually on Thursday, November 18, ending on Wednesday, November 24. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Children's Tumor Foundation and the American Childhood Cancer Organization, which will be distributed to advance research, expand knowledge, provide care, and community advocacy.

All participants of the event will have the chance to win freebeat's flagship product, the xbike. Xbike is the latest innovative indoor cycling bike that incorporates gamified workouts, unlimited on-demand classes led by instructors from top-notch studios, and high-energy music with special effects to take your fitness journey to the next level. The xbike is worth $1499 in retail, and ten lucky winners who donate to the event will take the xbike home this Thanksgiving.

"When I learned that my son has neurofibromatosis type 1, it was the worst moment of my life. As someone who has been through the journey with my own child and witnessed it first hand, I'm ready to fight. It was truly a gift to have an amazing group of people around me who support me every step of the way. In the darkest hours and the scariest moments of this diagnosis, the support center and cancer charities gave me the clarity to create a light at the end of the tunnel for my son. Words cannot express my gratitude, and I want to give something back to the community and work together to integrate motivations that inspire a wholesome lifestyle for everyone worldwide, "said freebeat CEO.

Bruce, the CEO of freebeat, wants to help more children in the same situation and has a passion for kicking cancer's ass. Bruce revealed that his one-year-old son had been diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, the most common form of neurofibromatosis affecting 1 in 3,000 people worldwide. This insidious disease has touched him and the lives of his loved ones personally.

"We are committed to the healthcare industry to expand this business so that more people can live healthier lives through an oasis they have never experienced before," Bruce said.

The founding team comes from a variety field of expertise across global companies, including Bridgewater, Apple, Microsoft, NBA, Esquire, Soulcycle, Diesel, G-Star RAW, and Macquarie Group. Prior to their career paths, the founding team received educations from world's top schools, including Stanford, Williams College, UPenn, UC Berkeley, Washington University in St.Louis, and University of Toronto.

HOW TO DONATE?

Enter the raffle (suggested donation is $5) and get a chance to win a free xbike

Enter here: https://www.freebeatfit.com/pages/charity

Donations of any amount will also be accepted up to the day of the event

Please visit freebeat's Instagram @freebeatfit and Facebook page @freebeatfit for more details and updates.

Media Contact

Brand: Freebeat

Contact: Vera Zhuang

Email: vera@freebeatfit.com

Tele: +1 3479409404

Website: https://www.freebeatfit.com/

SOURCE: Freebeat

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673582/Freebeat-Hosts-Thanksgiving-Charity-Activities-Helping-Children-with-Cancer