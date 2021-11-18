Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 
Frankfurt
18.11.21
08:02 Uhr
6,320 Euro
+0,200
+3,27 %
PR Newswire
18.11.2021 | 14:22
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Members Of The Nomination committee for Zinzino AB's Annual General meeting in 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, Zinzino AB's Nomination Committee shall consist of three members. The members are selected by the two largest shareholders in the company that wish to participate in the committee. In addition, the Chairman of the Board is to be appointed to the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the above principles, the Nomination Committee consists of the following three members:

  • Hans Jacobsson, chairman of the board of Zinzino AB
  • Magnus Götenfelt, representing Saele Invest AS och the Saele family
  • Cecilia Halldner, representing Cashflow Holding ApS, Peter Sorensen

The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as of September 30, 2021. The Nomination Committee has appointed Magnus Götenfelt as its Chairman. The shareholders having appointed members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 73 % of the voting rights for all shares in Zinzino AB. Shareholders may contact the Committee with proposals regarding the work of the Committee. Proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered. Proposals must be sent to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, via shares@zinzino.com. For more information, please visit the company website: www.zinzino.com.

For more information:

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 70 790 01 74, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--members-of-the-nomination-committee-for-zinzino-ab-s-annual-general-meeting-in-202,c3456267

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3456267/1498231.pdf

Press Release Nomination Committee

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2981524

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

© 2021 PR Newswire
