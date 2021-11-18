Power Semiconductor Innovator GaN Systems Announces $150 Million in Growth Capital Funding

GaN Systems is the leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors for automotive, consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced a US $150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets. Fidelity, celebrating 75 years since its founding with US $4.2 trillion in assets under administration, led the fundraising round.

Fidelity is joined by strategic investors, including Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. Existing investor BMW i Ventures joins Fidelity, Vitesco Technologies, and existing investors in the financing. GaN Systems will use the investment to fuel the rapid market penetration of GaN as global power electronics companies shift from legacy silicon devices to unlock the value of small, low-cost, efficient power systems.

Vitesco Technologies is the lead strategic partner in the round and has announced a broad strategic partnership with GaN Systems to enable GaN solutions across the EV platform. The strategic partnership comes on the heels of GaN Systems' recent announcement of a capacity agreement with BMW.

"We share a successful track record in power electronics. By combining our automotive know-how with our partner's GaN expertise, we will be able to reap the benefits of comprehensive wide-bandgap technology in the car," said Thomas Stierle, Member of the Executive Board and head of Vitesco Technologies' Electrification Technology business unit. "We are enthusiastic about our strategic partnership with GaN Systems to accelerate GaN adoption across our electrification solutions."

Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems, said, "This transaction is a game-changer and comes at a perfect time. The demand for higher-performing, more efficient power electronics is growing exponentially, and traditional silicon solutions cannot keep up. Gallium Nitride takes the baton from legacy silicon to enable smaller platforms to run cooler and use fewer materials. We stand apart from the competition as the only GaN power transistor company currently shipping to automotive, consumer, industrial, and data center customers. Our relationships with industry leaders and our $8 billion pipeline tell us that the GaN inflection is here, and the time is now to accelerate investment in the business."

With more than 200 billion device field hours, global companies, including industry leaders like Dell, Samsung, HARMAN, Siemens, Signify, and Philips, rely on GaN Systems' transistors to reduce CO2 emissions and increase the utility and energy efficiency of their power systems. With just a small change in the electronics design, GaN Systems' transistors empower design engineers to significantly decrease the size, weight, and power lost by 4x while reducing overall system costs.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

