Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Announces Appointment Of Senior Scientific Adviser

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Michael Catt as Senior Scientific Adviser to the Company.

Professor Catt is an expert in in-vitro diagnostic development for human health and wellbeing. In a storied career, he has held senior development roles at some of the world's leading in-vitro diagnostic and human wellness companies. While at Unilever, Professor Catt served as Head of Research for Women's Health at Unipath and was a co-originator of novel consumer health and wellbeing products marketed under the Clearblue and Clearplan brands, now part of Swiss Precision Diagnostics. Subsequent roles with both multinational and diverse technology start-ups have similarly led to further contributions to novel health and wellbeing products and services. Professor Catt co-created Unilever's 'Healthy Ageing' programme, directly leading to his appointment as a Professor of Practice at the Institute for Ageing and Health, Newcastle University and his subsequent contribution to the establishment of the UK's new National Innovation Centre for Ageing, serving as Director and as Co-Principal Investigator for the UK National Institute of Health Research Innovation Observatory. Professor Catt is now Emeritus Professor at Newcastle University Population Health Sciences Institute and holds a prestigious Turing fellowship.

Gemina began working with Professor Catt in November 2020, at which time Professor Catt, in support of Paragreen Associates, undertook a technical review of the Company's surface chemistry platform. After the conclusion of that review process, Professor Catt continued to work with Gemina on an advisory basis - a role that has already proved immensely productive, as the Company has evolved successive generations of its platform.

"The Company is immensely fortunate to work with someone of Mike's stature," stated Rob Greene, Gemina's co-founder and CTO. "Mike brings to Gemina his internationally significant expertise in the rapid testing domain, and a global network of potential partners in academia, industry and government. It's fair to say that Mike could devote his talents to any number of opportunities, so it is with great pleasure that we're able to formalise his role within Gemina. It is very exciting looking forward to what we will accomplish working together."

In conjunction with the appointment, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, Gemina has granted options to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.45 cents per common share exercisable for a term of 5 years from the date of grant, subject to vesting requirements.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

