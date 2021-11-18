Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: CALDWELL and PwC Announce 2021 Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Honourees

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Honouring Canada's outstanding leaders under 40 years of age, the recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® were announced today in the National Post.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, comprising 30 notable and experienced leaders from across Canada, met on October 5, 2021 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell. A call for nominations was carried out from February to June, garnering close to 1,200 nominations from across Canada.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the selection of this year's Top 40. It's easy to understand why we recognize and celebrate these 40 individuals- as you will see, they are truly remarkable young leaders who are dedicated to and passionate about their work and their communities," said Jeff Freeborough, Managing Partner of Caldwell's Toronto office. "We are committed to the Top 40 program and continuing to share these inspiring stories and celebrating our nation's young leaders. It's been terrific to work with PwC, who embraced their role as Presenting Partner."

The 2021 Honourees are announced in a special feature section today in the National Post and will be profiled in the March 2022 edition of FP Magazine. Honourees will also be interviewed on BNN Bloomberg over the next several weeks.

Tonight, the Honourees will come together for a virtual reception where they will meet each other, as well as advisory board members, program partners and past Honourees. In-person events are expected to take place next Spring where the recipients will be presented with their awards.

"Canada's future is bright, this year's Honourees are an excellent group of diverse young Canadian leaders, making an impact in their communities," said Matthew Wetmore, Managing Partner, Industries and Regions, PwC Canada. "It's important to celebrate and nurture the ideas, aspirations and ambitions of these talented Canadian business leaders. Through the Top 40 Under 40 recognition, we are encouraging and shining a spotlight on talented leaders, which better positions Canada to compete on the world stage."

The 2021 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:

Jason Abbate

Senior Vice President, Development & Production

Cenovus Energy

Michael Acko

President, Scott Hydro-Vac and

CEO, EnviroBore Directional Drilling

Guy Amini

President

dentalcorp

Dr. Meghan Azad

Co-Director, Manitoba Interdisciplinary Lactation Centre (MILC) & Associate Professor, Pediatrics and Child Health

University of Manitoba

Mark Boots & Louis Dorval

Co-founder & CTO | Co-Founder & COO

Viamo

Candace A. Borland

Partner, President

Anomaly Inc.

Janice Ciavaglia

Chief Executive Officer

Assembly of First Nations

Jacqueline Cook

Chief Operating Officer

Vendasta

Jonathan Davey

Vice President, Indigenous Financial Services

Scotiabank

Joshua Davis & Daryl Ee

Co-Founders & Co-CEOs

Speedee Transport & Stark TMS

Ryan Dunfield

Chief Executive Officer

SAF Group

Derrick Emsley

Co-founder & CEO

tentree & veritree

Brittany Forsyth

Founding Partner

Backbone Angels

Vincent Giove

Vice President & COO

Rustica Foods Inc.

Jesse Guth

Chief Executive Officer

Avid Apparel

Dr. Siba Haykal

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon/Scientist

University Health Network

University of Toronto

Sarah Joyce

Senior Vice President, E-Commerce

Sobeys Inc.

Andrew Joyner

Managing Director

Tricon Residential

Dr. Jean-Philippe Julien

Senior Scientist, Molecular Medicine Program

The Hospital for Sick Children

Yash Karia

President & CEO

Agrocrop Exports Ltd.

Michael Ladha

Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Newfoundland & Labrador Hydro

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

President-Elect

Canadian Medical Association

Seema Lakhani

Chief Product Officer

Wattpad

Isaac Langleben

CEO & Co-Founder

Open Farm

Rob Marsh

President

Liberty Mutual Canada

Mathew Mehrotra

Chief Digital Officer

BMO Financial Group

Leon Ng

Founder & CEO

LNG Studios

Jessica Nordlander

Chief Operating Officer

ThoughtExchange

Lekan Olawoye

Founder & CEO

Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.

Dr. Teresa Purzner

Neurosurgeon & Entrepreneur

KHSC & Cerebelly

Salima Remtulla

Vice President, Operations & Corporate Strategy

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Tyler Robson

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder & Chair

The Valens Company

Adam Segal

President & CEO

Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

Sonia Sennik

Executive Director Creative Destruction Lab

Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto

Carolyn Stewart

Executive Director

Feed Ontario

Angela Thompson

Vice President, Project Services & Director, Environmental Services

FLINT, a division of ClearStream

Amelia Warren

Chief Executive Officer

Epicure

Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav

Professor

The University of British Columbia

Maayan Ziv

Founder & CEO

AccessNow

Dr. Jennifer Zwicker

Director Health Policy and Associate Professor

University of Calgary, DSO Kids Brain Health Network

For the full list of Honourees with biographies, please visit https://canadastop40under40.com/honourees-2021.html

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. In addition to Caldwell and PwC, the program is supported by several prominent organizations: National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergocentric Seating Systems; with fact checking and verification carried out by Inline Reference Check.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, public sector and social economy leaders. Visit the website www.canadastop40under40.com for nomination details and timelines.

