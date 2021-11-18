Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: CALDWELL and PwC Announce 2021 Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Honourees

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Honouring Canada's outstanding leaders under 40 years of age, the recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® were announced today in the National Post.
Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, comprising 30 notable and experienced leaders from across Canada, met on October 5, 2021 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell. A call for nominations was carried out from February to June, garnering close to 1,200 nominations from across Canada.
"We couldn't be more pleased with the selection of this year's Top 40. It's easy to understand why we recognize and celebrate these 40 individuals- as you will see, they are truly remarkable young leaders who are dedicated to and passionate about their work and their communities," said Jeff Freeborough, Managing Partner of Caldwell's Toronto office. "We are committed to the Top 40 program and continuing to share these inspiring stories and celebrating our nation's young leaders. It's been terrific to work with PwC, who embraced their role as Presenting Partner."
The 2021 Honourees are announced in a special feature section today in the National Post and will be profiled in the March 2022 edition of FP Magazine. Honourees will also be interviewed on BNN Bloomberg over the next several weeks.
Tonight, the Honourees will come together for a virtual reception where they will meet each other, as well as advisory board members, program partners and past Honourees. In-person events are expected to take place next Spring where the recipients will be presented with their awards.
"Canada's future is bright, this year's Honourees are an excellent group of diverse young Canadian leaders, making an impact in their communities," said Matthew Wetmore, Managing Partner, Industries and Regions, PwC Canada. "It's important to celebrate and nurture the ideas, aspirations and ambitions of these talented Canadian business leaders. Through the Top 40 Under 40 recognition, we are encouraging and shining a spotlight on talented leaders, which better positions Canada to compete on the world stage."
The 2021 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:
Jason Abbate
Senior Vice President, Development & Production
Cenovus Energy
Michael Acko
President, Scott Hydro-Vac and
CEO, EnviroBore Directional Drilling
Guy Amini
President
dentalcorp
Dr. Meghan Azad
Co-Director, Manitoba Interdisciplinary Lactation Centre (MILC) & Associate Professor, Pediatrics and Child Health
University of Manitoba
Mark Boots & Louis Dorval
Co-founder & CTO | Co-Founder & COO
Viamo
Candace A. Borland
Partner, President
Anomaly Inc.
Janice Ciavaglia
Chief Executive Officer
Assembly of First Nations
Jacqueline Cook
Chief Operating Officer
Vendasta
Jonathan Davey
Vice President, Indigenous Financial Services
Scotiabank
Joshua Davis & Daryl Ee
Co-Founders & Co-CEOs
Speedee Transport & Stark TMS
Ryan Dunfield
Chief Executive Officer
SAF Group
Derrick Emsley
Co-founder & CEO
tentree & veritree
Brittany Forsyth
Founding Partner
Backbone Angels
Vincent Giove
Vice President & COO
Rustica Foods Inc.
Jesse Guth
Chief Executive Officer
Avid Apparel
Dr. Siba Haykal
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon/Scientist
University Health Network
University of Toronto
Sarah Joyce
Senior Vice President, E-Commerce
Sobeys Inc.
Andrew Joyner
Managing Director
Tricon Residential
Dr. Jean-Philippe Julien
Senior Scientist, Molecular Medicine Program
The Hospital for Sick Children
Yash Karia
President & CEO
Agrocrop Exports Ltd.
Michael Ladha
Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary
Newfoundland & Labrador Hydro
Dr. Alika Lafontaine
President-Elect
Canadian Medical Association
Seema Lakhani
Chief Product Officer
Wattpad
Isaac Langleben
CEO & Co-Founder
Open Farm
Rob Marsh
President
Liberty Mutual Canada
Mathew Mehrotra
Chief Digital Officer
BMO Financial Group
Leon Ng
Founder & CEO
LNG Studios
Jessica Nordlander
Chief Operating Officer
ThoughtExchange
Lekan Olawoye
Founder & CEO
Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.
Dr. Teresa Purzner
Neurosurgeon & Entrepreneur
KHSC & Cerebelly
Salima Remtulla
Vice President, Operations & Corporate Strategy
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder & Chair
The Valens Company
Adam Segal
President & CEO
Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.
Sonia Sennik
Executive Director Creative Destruction Lab
Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto
Carolyn Stewart
Executive Director
Feed Ontario
Angela Thompson
Vice President, Project Services & Director, Environmental Services
FLINT, a division of ClearStream
Amelia Warren
Chief Executive Officer
Epicure
Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav
Professor
The University of British Columbia
Maayan Ziv
Founder & CEO
AccessNow
Dr. Jennifer Zwicker
Director Health Policy and Associate Professor
University of Calgary, DSO Kids Brain Health Network
For the full list of Honourees with biographies, please visit https://canadastop40under40.com/honourees-2021.html
Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. In addition to Caldwell and PwC, the program is supported by several prominent organizations: National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergocentric Seating Systems; with fact checking and verification carried out by Inline Reference Check.
Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, public sector and social economy leaders. Visit the website www.canadastop40under40.com for nomination details and timelines.
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 284,000 people in 155 countries. Find out more by visiting us at: www.pwc.com/ca.
© 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.
PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
