New relationship aims to explore broad-based applications for Rockley's non-invasive biomarker sensing platform in research projects

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, formed a strategic relationship to incorporate Rockley's non-invasive biomarker sensing platform into potential clinical and healthcare research studies. Rockley will be working with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, for potential collaboration in future research studies.

The initiative aims to incorporate the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in a series of studies to evaluate the use of wristbands and other wearables for a variety of potential applications, including remote monitoring and diagnosis. Rockley aims to create new opportunities for its photonics-based sensing platform in healthcare and medical applications and help expand the future use of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing for people around the globe.

"At Mount Sinai, we pride ourselves on our full-spectrum healthcare activities and relentless pursuit of leveraging the latest cutting-edge technologies in our research," said Zahi A. Fayad, director of the BioMedical Engineering and Imaging Institute, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "We look forward to designing studies that evaluate the application of mobile, non-invasive sensing capabilities and examine the ability to identify biomarker correlations. The results have the potential for real and substantial impact in mobile health and clinical care."

"We are honored and delighted to incorporate our unique biomarker sensing technology in what could be many exciting and truly eye-opening research studies," said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. "The learnings gained from these studies have the potential to accelerate the development of new algorithms and applications in remote healthcare, from real-time biomarker measurement to early disease state identification. By enabling these new capabilities on a small wearable device, we expect to bring easier access to key health insights to larger and more diverse populations."

Rockley's sensing platform enables clinical and healthcare research practitioners to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements in their remote monitoring studies. Rockley's patented silicon photonics-based laser technology significantly expands the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by current LED-based sensors. This expanded range includes key biomarkers like core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends, among others. These new measurement capabilities have the potential to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights into a variety of health conditions and by enabling early detection of multiple disease states.

More information about Rockley's digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/biomarker-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Rockley's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, and assumptions regarding future events or performance. The words "accelerate," "advance," "aim" "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "developing," "enable," "estimate," "eventual," "expand, "expect," "focus," "future," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "revolutionize," "seem," "should," "trend," "vision," "will," "would" or other terms that predict or indicate future events, trends, or expectations, and similar expressions or the negative of such expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words or terms does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: (a) the anticipated focus, aspects, and benefits of Rockley's new strategic relationship and research initiative with Mount Sinai, including: (i) the exploration of broad-based applications for Rockley's non-invasive biomarker sensing platform in research projects, potential collaboration in future research studies with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the incorporation of Rockley's non-invasive biomarker sensing platform into potential clinical and healthcare research studies; (ii) the aim to incorporate the next generation of non-invasive biomarker sensing in studies to evaluate the use of wearables for potential applications, including remote monitoring and diagnosis, (iii) the potential creation of opportunities for the sensing platform in healthcare and medical applications and to help expand the future use of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing, (iv) the design of studies that evaluate the application of mobile, non-invasive sensing capabilities and examine the ability to identify biomarker correlations and the potential impact thereof on mobile health and clinical care, (v) the potential to accelerate the development of new algorithms and applications in remote healthcare, and (vi) the ability to bring easier access to key health insights and broader participation to larger, more diverse populations by enabling such capabilities; (b) the ability of the sensing platform to enable practitioners to integrate more comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurements in remote monitoring studies; (c) the potential for Rockley's patented silicon photonics-based laser technology to expand the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by current LED-based sensors; (d) the potential of such new measurement capabilities to transform digital healthcare by providing real-time insights about a variety of health conditions and enabling early detection of multiple disease states; (e)the anticipated and potential features and benefits of Rockley's platform, products, and technology, including its digital health monitoring solution; (f) its development of a range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions; (g) Rockley's belief that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics; and (h) Rockley's potential to support hyper-scale manufacturing, address a multitude of high-volume markets, and deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond Rockley's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Rockley's ability to achieve customer acceptance and commercial production of its products and technology, including in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ii) Rockley's ability to achieve customer design wins and convert memoranda of understanding and development contracts into production contracts; (iii) risks related to purchase orders, including the lack of long-term purchase commitments, the cancellation, reduction, delay, or other changes in customer purchase orders, and if and to the extent customers seek to enter into licensing arrangements in lieu of purchases; (iv) Rockley's history of losses and need for additional capital and its ability to access additional financing to support its operations and execute on its business plan, as well as the risks associated therewith; (v) legal and regulatory risks; (vi) risks associated with its fabless manufacturing model and dependency on third-party suppliers; (vii) Rockley's reliance on a few significant customers for a majority of its revenue and its ability to expand and diversify its customer base; (viii) Rockley's financial performance; (ix) the impacts of COVID-19 on Rockley, its customers and suppliers, its target markets, and the global economy; (x) Rockley's ability to successfully manage growth and its operations as a public company; (xi) fluctuations in Rockley's stock price and Rockley's ability to maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on the NYSE; (xii) Rockley's ability to anticipate and respond to industry trends and customer requirements; (xiii) changes in the current and future markets in which Rockley is or may be engaged; (xiv) risks related to competition and intellectual property; (xv) market opportunity and demand for Rockley's products and technology, as well as the customer products into which Rockley's products and technology are incorporated; (xvi) risks related to international operations; (xvii) risks related to cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure; (xviii) risks related to financial and accounting matters; (xix) general economic, financial, political, and business conditions, both domestic and foreign; (xx) Rockley's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recently completed business combination with SC Health Corporation; and (xxi) Rockley's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of strategic relationships, including with Mount Sinai, as well as other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rockley's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other documents Rockley files with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on Rockley's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and are not predictions of actual performance. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those discussed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Rockley will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Rockley does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005630/en/

Contacts:

Media

Karen Boud

Resonates

Telephone: +44 (0) 1635 898 698

Email: rockley@resonates.com

Investors

Gwyn Lauber

Rockley Photonics

Email: investors@rockleyphotonics.com