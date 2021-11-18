Powerful new features added to 3D integrated software solution

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today introduced the newest features for nVent RAYCHEM TracerLynx electric heat tracing (EHT) design software: advanced work packaging and heat mapping capabilities. nVent TracerLynx software is designed to reduce total installed and power distribution costs. TracerLynx software combines integrated heat management system (HMS) design capabilities with the client's 3D plant modeling systems. The actionable insights from TracerLynx software allow nVent design experts to optimize front-end EHT system designs. Additionally it can compress design schedules for projects of varying sizes.

"At nVent,we connect and protect electrical systems, making them more efficient, more resilient and safer," said Stephen Nwodo, nVent vice president, project services. "In 2005 nVent became the first company to use full-HMS integrated software solutions. Our designers can use nVent RAYCHEM TracerLynx software to create heat tracing designs for projects of varying complexity. It gives our design engineers the required insights to deliver comprehensive, secure, scalable, accurate and timely EHT solutions for our clients' vital plants, refineries and temperature sensitive applications. Now TracerLynx software is the world's only full-HMS integrated software to offer exclusive advanced work packaging and heat mapping capabilities."

Advanced work packaging to optimize field productivity and reduce total installed costs

TracerLynx software supports advanced work packaging (AWP) to aid in labor, equipment and material management throughout the entire project work cycle. TracerLynx software allocates the EHT design work into manageable pieces, providing clients with a complete "work package," outlining everything required to ensure safe and efficient construction work.

Benefits of AWP include up to a 25% increase in field productivity and a 10% decrease in total installed costs (TIC) through site schedule optimization. The utilization of TracerLynx software AWP for EHT projects results in more predictable schedules, reduced site rework and enhanced site safety performance.

Optimized power distribution through heat mapping

In the early front end engineering and design (FEED) project stage, TracerLynx software uses a proprietary heat loss algorithm to create 3D heat load density models. This allows users to strategically locate EHT control panels before initiating detailed design. This "heat mapping" is a key requirement to begin optimizing power distribution. TracerLynx software can import all relevant information into a 3D environment including piping, cable tray, structural beams, buildings, vessels and more. This powerful viewing feature allows designers to choose the optimal location for EHT power connection boxes in order to minimize the client's power distribution cost. In many cases, the average power wire length can drop by up to 40%, and the average conduit length can drop by up to 30%. This can lower the total project installation cost, which can yield significant power savings for larger facilities.

Singular database for seamless project and change management

TracerLynx software is a singular, powerful program comprised of a master database that provides a single data source for each project. The embedded advanced analytics capabilities seamlessly integrate any ongoing EHT plant design or scope changes leading to early intervention, allowing nVent designers to deliver higher quality, timely and cost-effective EHT design projects to maximize design accuracy and efficiency.

