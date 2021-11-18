Bin Yuan Capital Becomes First Signatory of Net Zero Asset Manager Initiative in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bin Yuan Capital, an asset management company in China announced today that the firm has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) Initiative, which is part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Bin Yuan Capital has fully incorporated ESG factors across its investment portfolios since it was formed by the ex-GE Asset Management Team in China in 2012. Its UCITS fund launched in April 2018 with the Bin Yuan "All China" strategy has been designated as an Article 8 fund under SFDR classifications - 'environmental and socially promoting' fund disclosures.

Bin Yuan believes that Responsible Investment brings superior investment returns and has a positive impact on society. By fully incorporating its proprietary in-house ESG framework into its risk management and investment process, the firm plays a leading role in helping portfolio holding companies develop and engage with sustainable growth practices.

Since joining the PRI in 2019, Bin Yuan challenged itself to extend the true value of reaching net-zero. As a Climate Action 100+ investor, Bin Yuan Capital is responsible for direct engagements with focus companies, individually and collaboratively.

As China's first committed asset manager, Bin Yuan Capital is committed to supporting the goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner with reduction targets set for 2030, in line with global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Ping Zhou, CIO and CEO, Bin Yuan Capital, said: "Our ESG framework mirrors our objective to run a portfolio that resonates with people's desire for a better life, which is consistent with global trends and the China government's strategic environmental goals."

About Bin Yuan Capital Limited

Bin Yuan Capital is an asset management company specialised in investing in Chinese public listed equities. Bin Yuan is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to carry on regulated activities of Type 9 (asset management) since 17th December 2012 and Type 4 (advising on securities) since 11th March 2016. In 2014, Bin Yuan was registered as an Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 17th January. In the same year, Bin Yuan was recognised as the Asset Manager under Asset Management Association of China ("AMAC") in August.

Website:

https://www.binyuancapital.com/gywm