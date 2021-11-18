Data Bridge Market Research: Sports Analytics Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Future Forecast by 2028 | Influencing Players Are IBM, SAP, Tableau Software, Salesforce, Oracle, SAS Institute and others

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research released a new business intelligence report on "Sports Analytics Market, Global Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Revenue Analysis"

The sports analytics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 38.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 8,545.9 million by 2028. Increasing demand of real time data access is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the sports analytics market.

Leading Companies Operating at Both Regional and Global Levels:

IBM,

SAP,

Tableau Software,

Salesforce,

Oracle,

SAS Institute,

Zebra Technologies

HCL Technologies Limited

Sportradar, St. Gallen, Synergy Sports, DataArt, GlobalStep, TruMedia Networks, ICEBERG Sports Analytics, Opta, Stats Perform, Experfy, Inc, Catapult Group International Ltd, orreco, Corp., Exasol and Qualitas Global among other global and domestic players.

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Points Covered in This Report:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where a product overview and key content on the product and application segments of the global Sports Analytics market are provided.

Business description - A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy - Analyst's summarization of the company's business strategy

Competition by Company: Here we analyze the competition of the Global Sports Analytics Market, by company price, revenue, sales and market share, market share, competitive landscape, and latest trends, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and market share of top companies.

Research Results and Conclusion: One of the last sections of the report where analyst findings and findings are provided.

Important locations and subsidiaries - A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years - The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history

Market Segmentation of Sports Analytics Market:

By Component (Software and Services),

(Software and Services), By Sports Type (Team Sports and Individual Sports),

(Team Sports and Individual Sports), By Application (Player & Team Valuation, Performance Analytics, Health Assessment, Fan Engagement, Broadcast Management, Video Analysis and Others),

(Player & Team Valuation, Performance Analytics, Health Assessment, Fan Engagement, Broadcast Management, Video Analysis and Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Mode (Large Enterprises and SME's),

(Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Mode (Large Enterprises and SME's), By Analysis Type (On-Field and Off-Field),

According to the report, the regional landscape of the market is fragmented into

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the global Sports Analytics market on a global and regional basis.

