Zinnov serves as exclusive Financial Buy-Side Advisor for Intive's acquisition of SimTLiX

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, acted as the exclusive buy-side financial advisor to Intive, a Digital Engineering services company from the European region, in its acquisition of SimTLiX, an agile services company, based in Argentina.

The Digital Engineering space has been seeing massive consolidation as companies strive to build digital capabilities to serve the dynamically changing customer, employee, and partner experiences. Merges & Acquisitions are a growing testament to this heightened focus to not only build new digital products and experiences, but also to digitally enable existing products and services.

Intive is a global digital powerhouse headquartered in Munich, Germany, and a partner to some of the worlds' leading brands. The company operates development centers, design studios, and offices in Germany, Ireland, Poland, Ukraine, Romania, the UK, the USA, and Argentina. Intive's acquisition of SimTLiX was done to boost its domain expertise in FinTech, Telecom, Healthcare, and Retail, and its regional presence across both North and South America. Zinnov's role as a financial buy-side advisor included an overview of the landscape and the identification of opportunities aligned to the business's needs and capabilities.

Amit Kulkarni, Partner at Zinnov, remarked, "The ER&D spend has remained resilient despite the pandemic, with Digital Engineering being the core focus. Service Providers are looking to strengthen capabilities and bolster their presence across geographies to cater to the increasing demand for digital skillsets from enterprises. We are proud to have advised Intive's leadership team and the Board on this significant transaction, helping them in their journey of capability building. Zinnov believes that this acquisition momentum will carry through to 2022, with competition for top ER&D, digital services, and software assets becoming fierce."

