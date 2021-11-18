This week, Pydio released version 3.0 of its Pydio Cells document sharing and collaboration platform with a new flat datasource architecture and enhancements all through its core to deliver a product that ends the compromise between useability and security.

The common wisdom in the industry is that you can have document sharing and collaboration software that is easy for end-users to work with, or you can have secure document sharing. This trade-off has simply been accepted practice. But at Pydio we've never believed that security has to come at the cost of useability. And over the years we've been refining our Pydio platform with the objective of providing the most secure self-hosted platform available while making that security all but invisible to end-users.

"This update is an important moment for Pydio and for Pydio Cells users," says Pydio CEO Charles du Jeu. "From our earliest days as an open-source solution, we've been developing a platform that balances user experience with security, admin, and compliance. And with the launch of version 3.0 of Pydio Cells, we've taken another major step to ensure enterprise clients don't have to compromise on user experience for sharing and collaboration just to meet their security and compliance objectives."

New Data Architecture for Enterprise Scalability

Pydio Cells 3.0 implements a new data architecture that dramatically improves overall data access speeds. It also rethinks the microservices deep in the core of the code to help streamline security implementations, supercharge searchability via new metadata, and make compliance monitoring and reporting easier. With Pydio Cells 3.0, the platform is now more user-friendly and more ready than ever to take on large enterprise deployments

About Pydio

Founded in 2012, Paris-based Pydio is a leader in secure, self-hosted enterprise Document Sharing and Collaboration (DSC). With its roots in the open-source community, Pydio's Cells platform was designed as an alternative to SaaS-based sharing solutions and open-source groupware for organizations with advanced security and compliance requirements. Pydio is the self-hosted platform of choice for security and compliance-minded organizations with an installed base of 1,500 organizations in more than 25 countries. Pydio Cells powers document sharing at organizations such as Nikon, PaySafe, Volvo, Technip, Orange, the USAF, Ministère des Armées, and Crédit Agricole.

