IHS Markit and Issuer Direct Announce Strategic Alliance and Partnership

Industry leaders join forces to provide combined news distribution and advanced investor and public relations solutions to enhance stakeholder engagement and increase workflow efficiencies for global companies

LONDON, EN and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications company, announced that they will collaborate through a strategic alliance to offer a premier suite of Webhosting, Webcasting and News Distribution products.

Under the agreement, IHS Markit and Issuer Direct, whom together serve the world's leading companies, will give IHS Markit the ability to provide customers with access to a comprehensive communications platform of news distribution, web hosting, design, and webcasting to complement an already best-in-class integrated suite of advanced technology, data science and expertise that helps investor relations professionals target shareholders, communicate effectively, evaluate strategy and improve efficiency.

"This collaboration is a natural next step in support of our Investor Relations clients," said Kelly McGeehan, Head of Issuer Solutions at IHS Markit. "We recently announced the launch of IHS Markit's Capital Access, a platform which empowers IR teams to target and engage investors and prospects while measuring and optimizing success. Today's announced partnership with Issuer Direct will enable our clients to communicate results to the market more efficiently. By combining the power of Capital Access with the efficiency generated through this collaboration, we will now be able to support IR teams more fully throughout their IR workflow. We have a robust partnership network, which enables us to provide outstanding service to companies across all market caps, industries, and geographies, and we are pleased to announce this collaboration with Issuer Direct, a best-in-class provider, which further enhances our ability to deliver for clients."

"We are excited to partner with the IHS Markit team to deliver customers our combined suite of premium services. With over 15 years serving Investor Relations and Public Relations professionals, we will be a significant value add to the current top tier IHS Markit offerings". said Jennifer Hammers EVP of Sales and Marketing for Issuer Direct. "The strategic alliance and partnership will give the IHS Markit IRO customer the ability to take advantage of the most comprehensive technology and distribution in a fast-paced communications landscape."

About Issuer Direct:

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years.Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. Issuer Direct provides the only flat fee news distribution service through its ACCESSWIRE platform, and is a trusted source for online news for investment professionals for over 4000 companies in over 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

