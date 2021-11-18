DJ Stefan Zuschke Joins Supervisory Board of Marquard & Bahls AG

The Marquard & Bahls AG shareholders have elected Stefan Zuschke to the Marquard & Bahls Supervisory Board with effect from December 1, 2021. He succeeds Stacy Methvin, who has taken over the chair of the newly established Oiltanking Supervisory Board.

Stefan Zuschke looks back on a successful career spanning more than thirty years, during which he held leading management positions. After successive positions at Mercedes Benz and the investment company Equimark in Munich, in 1993 he joined the international investment company BC Partners, where he worked for more than 25 years, the last ten as Managing Director of the German office in Hamburg, Managing Partner, and most recently Co-Chairman of the global group. He also chaired the Supervisory Board of Brenntag SE, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, from 2010 to 2020.

Stacy Methvin served as a member and Vice Chair of the Marquard & Bahls Supervisory Board from May 2014 to August 2021.

Daniel Weisser, Chairman of the Marquard & Bahls Supervisory Board, said: "We are deeply grateful to Stacy Methvin for her outstanding work on the Supervisory Board and her great passion for our company. She has been an important contributor to Marquard & Bahls' development over the years. We are pleased that Stacy Methvin will remain associated with our group of companies as Chairwoman of the Oiltanking Supervisory Board. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Stefan Zuschke to the Marquard & Bahls Supervisory Board. With his extensive expertise in private equity and portfolio management, coupled with a strong commercial understanding, he will be a valuable asset to the Board."

Marquard & Bahls is an agile, independent holding company in the energy and chemicals sector. Founded in 1947, the company's vision is to be a successful ethical investor supporting human development. Against this background, Marquard & Bahls is realigning its portfolio to contribute to a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.marquard-bahls.com

Press Contact:

