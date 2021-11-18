Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHL8 ISIN: IS0000020469 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2021 | 16:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 24 1119) admitted to trading on 19 November 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Kvika banki hf.   
2  Org. no:                        540502-2930     
3  LEI                           254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     KVIKA 24 1119    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033595    
6  CFI code                        DBVUFR       
7  FISN númer                       KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD 
                               20241119      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   GBP 11.400.000   
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               GBP 11.400.000   
12 Denomination in CSD                   GBP 100.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               One payment at   
                               maturity      
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        Annað        
17 Currency, if other                   GBP         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       November 19, 2021  
19 First ordinary installment date             November 19, 2024  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                            
22 Maturity date                      November 19, 2024  
23 Interest rate                                
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          Other        
25 Floating interest rate, if other            3M LIBOR      
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         1.75%        
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  ACT/365       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   November 19, 2021  
32 First ordinary coupon date               February 19, 2022  
33 Coupon frequency                    4          
34 Total number of coupon payments             12         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                 Minimum rate of   
                               interest of 1.75% 
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 17, 2021  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    November 17, 2021  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              November 19, 2021  
55 Order book ID                      KVIKA_24_1119    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE Bank Bonds   
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
KVIKA BANKI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.