NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 24 1119) admitted to trading on 19 November 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVIKA 24 1119 5 ISIN code IS0000033595 6 CFI code DBVUFR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD 20241119 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount GBP 11.400.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time GBP 11.400.000 12 Denomination in CSD GBP 100.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other One payment at maturity --------------------- 16 Currency Annað 17 Currency, if other GBP --------------------- 18 Issue date November 19, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date November 19, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date November 19, 2024 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other 3M LIBOR --------------------- 26 Premium 1.75% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/365 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date November 19, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date February 19, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 12 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Minimum rate of interest of 1.75% --------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 17, 2021 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to November 17, 2021 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 19, 2021 55 Order book ID KVIKA_24_1119 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE Bank Bonds 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond