Rat-Proofing Buildings - How To

DGAP-Media / 2021-11-18 / 16:10 | Français | Español | Nederlands | Cesky | Svenska | ???????? | Suomalainen | P?????? | Slovenscina | St. Gallen, 17.11.2021. Some pests are more prevalent in the summer months, while others seek refuge in the Autumn, this is often in close proximity to humans. These include rodents such as rats and mice. As the temperature drops, buildings, garages, gazebos, floor spaces and sewers provide excellent conditions for these animals to seek refuge. It is the search for warmth and food that drives these critters. For many, having rats in and around your own home is not something to be tolerated. And for good reason. They transmit diseases. Sometimes they cause considerable damage to the structure of a building, not to mention to the furniture. Rats can get into the interior of the building even through small cracks and holes, which they enlarge if necessary and keep open for their friends. They can bite through wood, plastic, brick, mortar, screed, and even cast iron. Even if it may not seem like it, rats are extremely intelligent, social animals. They live together in a pack. Living in a pack makes it easier to search for food, and it also offers more protection from predators. If you find one rat, others won't be far away. If they are widespread in a house or outbuilding, it is time to act. Rats reproduce quickly, females litter up to twelve times a year, and on average they give birth to eight or nine young per litter. Juvenile rats reach sexual maturity quickly, so they then also produce offspring. Thus a large population can build up in a very short time. Once a rat infestation has been discovered, it should therefore be dealt with as soon as possible. How do you get rid of rats? Prevent rats from entering! The best way to prevent rats from getting in is to find possible entrances and seal them. These are often in poorly lit corners or passages through pipes or power lines. A bright torch makes it easier to find them. Any holes, cracks and gaps 15mm or bigger should be sealed. The resilient Rodent Stop steel wool from SWISSINNO is ideal for this. Unlike conventional sealants, this resistant material has the advantage that rodents cannot chew through it. It's also easy to use: simply cut off a piece and push it into the opening. Being made of stainless steel wool and polymer fibres, it will create a totally effective, permanent weatherresistant barrier in and outdoors. Drive rats away with ultrasound Sometimes there are openings that cannot be sealed with rodent stop steel wool - water drains in basements and laundry rooms, for example. In such circumstances, the Ultrasonic Rodent Repeller from SWISSINNO is up to the task. This small but powerful device uses ultrasound to drive rats and other animals away. Humans cannot hear these high-frequency sound waves, but animals find them uncomfortable and avoid areas where ultrasound is being emitted. The rodent repeller can simply be plugged into a socket near the access point. If no power source is nearby, you can use the battery-powered Ultrasonic Rodent Repeller. The repeller has a battery life of 6 to 7 weeks with one set of batteries and covers an area of 20m². The batterypowered repeller is ideal for attics, garden houses and other places where there are no power sockets. Catch rats with traps Traps have been the go-to option in pest control for centuries. Swissinno Solutions AG produces high quality traps for both the general public and professionals. The traps are factory-fitted with a natural, non-toxic and highly enticing bait. All our traps are very user friendly and easy to use. The reusable traps are robust and with precise functionality. With the rat trap PRO SuperCat, the species specific and patented "Easy Catch" trigger ensures that the rats are only ever caught by the neck. These stand out from other conventional traps, by ensuring that the rats are dealt with humanely. The very high impact force and the optimised striking bar ensure that they are killed as quickly and painlessly as possible eliminating any suffering. Rat trap PRO SuperCat - Ultrasonic rodent repeller SWISSINNO: Quality makes all the difference Low-quality traps are inhumane and, in the worst case scenario, can even lead to rat populations altering their behaviour such that controlling them successfully is no longer possible. A smart solution to the rat problem: SWISSINNO products have the advantage that they do not torture animals unnecessarily, but deal with them quickly and efficiently. They are species specific so they only target the creatures causing the problem and not interfere with the other wildlife, they also don't use toxins and chemicals, which is good for the environment, people and pets. At SWISSINNO, high standards, innovation, sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand. Fight rats with poison Although rat poison is still commonly used and is quite effective, Swissinno Solutions AG advises against the use of poison baits. Poison baits cause rats to die slowly and painfully. Other animals, both domestic and wild animals, are also at risk of harm. The active ingredients commonly used (anticoagulants) take a long time to biodegrade and accumulate in the food chain. Poisoned animals often perish and rot in inaccessible places, which then leads to nasty smells, especially when using poison inside buildings. Even if it requires more effort, using traps, especially in domestic settings, is the better choice. 