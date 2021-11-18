BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



18 November 2021



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2021 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 24 December 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2021 (ex-dividend date is 25 November 2021).

It remains the Board's intention to seek to distribute substantially all of the Company's available income for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

