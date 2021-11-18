Location-independent and rapid deployment reduce time-to-market and costs

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Proventia Oy, an internationally operating Finnish technology company that provides solutions in the engine, machine and vehicle industries to combat climate change, have collaborated to improve electric vehicle (EV) battery test solutions.

Proventia's battery test lab equipped with Keysight's test hardware and software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Automotive manufacturers, suppliers and test facilities need to increase the driving range of an EV, its performance and safety, while reducing costs. When developing and testing high-voltage EV batteries, time becomes critical in a competitive market. The collaboration between Keysight and Proventia delivers a location-independent and safe test lab with rapid implementation time. The test lab incorporates the following key solutions:

Keysight's Scienlab battery test solutions, including the SL1700A series Scienlab Battery test system pack level test high-voltage batteries with up to 1500 V. It addresses safety concerns with features including redundant measurement and utilizes new high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology allowing an energy recovery capability of 96%.

Keysight's Scienlab energy storage discover software, which controls and monitors test systems and lab components from the device under test (DUT), including the battery management system and climatic chambers.

Keysight's software PathWave lab operations for battery test helps manage the entire lab and optimize workflow, data acquisition and handling.

Proventia's standardized, modular and location-independent test units reduce investment time and costs with scalability that enables customers to choose from right sized test chambers for rapid deployment.

Proventia's test laboratories include climatic chamber integration and control, liquid conditioning systems, air conditioning, a control room and DUT preparation space. To prevent hazardous situations and ensure the health of employees when testing batteries, safety features include gas and fire detection, a facility alarm system and access control.

"Combining our experience and knowledge with Keysight has enabled Proventia to quickly deliver an optimized battery test lab that meets our customers' specific needs," says Jari Lotvonen, president and CEO from Proventia.

"Working with Proventia has enabled us to offer customers a modular, safe and fast-to-build test lab infrastructure equipped with Keysight's sophisticated battery test solutions," said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight's Automotive Energy Solutions business unit. "This enables customers to accelerate time-to-market of their battery products without compromising performance, quality and test coverage."

Additional Information

To learn more about the partnership and customer benefits, visit Keysight Booth: 6-460 at The Battery Show to be held November 30th to December 2nd, 2021 in Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

About Proventia

Proventia Group is an internationally operating technology company that provides solutions and services in the engine, machine, and vehicle industries to combat climate change and to solve the air pollution problem. Proventia develops and manufactures modular test centers for the product development of electric and hybrid vehicles as well as systems and components that increase the energy efficiency of power trains for non-road machines. Proventia takes people, the environment, and future generations into account in all its operations, with zero emissions being the company's vision.

Contacts:

Proventia Contact

Keysight Contacts

