Comcast today announced it invested more than $16 million to expand its network and connect more rural communities in Colorado since the end of 2020, including major projects in the towns of Eagle, Gypsum and Kremmling. These network expansions are the most recent examples of the company's investment in Colorado to ensure residents and businesses have access to innovative, reliable, fast and secure broadband services. Since 2017, Comcast invested more than $1.3 billion in technology and infrastructure developments in Colorado, including upgrades to its broadband network. 'We live and work in Colorado, and our commitment is to deliver innovative media and technology experiences and an incredible customer experience with our broadband. It is what we do,' said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Mountain West Region, which covers Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. 'We're innovating to bring you incredible products you can use to connect and protect, entertain and communicate now and into the future.' Comcast is a leader in the global 10G initiative, which leverages new standards and technology to dramatically increase speeds. In 2020, the company demonstrated 1.25-gigabit-per-second (Gbps) symmetrical speeds over a live network. Earlier this year in Colorado, the company conducted a lab test of 'Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0' technology and showed the ability to deliver 4-Gbps upload and download speeds. 'Since Comcast's founding more than 50 years ago, our mission and purpose has been to connect people to the moments and experiences that matter most,' said Stephanie Rideau, Senior Director of Business Development for Comcast's Mountain West Region. 'Thriving communities are built on connections whether they are hard wired or through experiences that bring us together. The more that people in our communities are connected with each other, the more we share, grow, and succeed.' 'Broadband intersects with Economic Development in many ways. It can be the deciding factor for expanding or relocating businesses, effectively creating or eliminating the opportunity to retain and grow jobs,' said Kim Woodworth, Executive Director for the Economic Development Council of Colorado. 'Reliable broadband services are essential to competitive communities. Comcast's network investment ensures that our community can support any healthcare, educational or business data needs, and keep pace with the broader economy,' added Jeremy Rietmann, Gypsum Town Manager. The network expansions Comcast is currently completing in Eagle, Gypsum and Kremmling, bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to these communities. In addition to Gigabit Internet service and unique home WiFi control capabilities with xFi, residential customers in these communities have access to all Xfinity services, including the award-winning Xfinity X1 video platform, Xfinity Home, and Xfinity Mobile. Comcast provides unmatched value to Xfinity Internet customers through superior WiFi coverage, control of connected devices with xFi in the Xfinity App, xFi Advanced Security for cyber security protection at the gateway level, a free Xfinity Flex 4K streaming device, as well as access to Peacock Premium and thousands of hours of free content. Businesses in these areas can get the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gbps. Comcast continues to invest in its Colorado network to meet consumer demand, providing among the fastest, most reliable Internet speeds over its fiber-rich network, and one of the fastest in-home WiFi experiences. Comcast also offers Internet Essentials, the national's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program, providing low-cost broadband service, digital literacy training and discounted computers. In the last 10 years, more than half a million people in Colorado have been connected through Internet Essentials. ### Media contact Leslie Oliver, Comcast Colorado Email: leslie_oliver@comcast.com Mobile: 303.810.6326 About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Leslie Oliver +1 303-810-6326 leslie_oliver@comcast.com Company Website https://colorado.comcast.com/

