Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
WKN: 915080 ISIN: NL0000430106 Ticker-Symbol: B1Z 
18.11.21
16:25 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2021 | 17:05
GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion publishes the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 16 November 2021

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands 18 November 2021: GeoJunxion is pleased to announce that all resolutions and agenda topics that were put forward to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 November 2021 have been approved or adopted in accordance with the proposal.

In the meeting, a total of 2,093,325 shares were registered to vote, which equates to 49.34% of the 4,242,957 outstanding shares.

The voting results per agenda topic were as follows:

GeoJunxion NV Voting Results AGM 16 Nov 20212

Capelle aan den IJssel, 18 November 2021
The Management and Supervisory Board
GeoJunxion N.V.
www.GeoJunxion.com (http://www.GeoJunxion.com)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
