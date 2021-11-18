Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUB9 ISIN: US00442Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: 10E 
Berlin
18.11.21
17:20 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,045
-19,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2021 | 17:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accustem Sciences Limited Results of Shareholder Meetings

ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LIMITED ('Accustem UK')

and

ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC. ('Accustem US')

Interposition of new US holding company by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accustem UK is pleased to announce that at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting of Accustem UK Shareholders held earlier today to approve the terms of the interposition of a new US holding company be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), the resolutions proposed were duly passed. Full details of the resolutions are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting contained in the circular to Accustem UK Shareholders dated 2 November 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

At the Court Meeting, a majority in number of Scheme Shareholders, who voted and were entitled to vote (either in person or by proxy on the virtual meeting platform) and who together represented over 75 per cent. by value of the votes cast, voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme. The resolution was accordingly passed. At the General Meeting, the special resolutions to provide for the implementation of the Scheme and the amendments to Accustem UK's articles of association were also passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

COURT MEETING

The results for the resolution to approve the Scheme were as follows:

Results of
the Court
Meeting		Number of
Scheme
Shares voted		% of
Scheme
Shares
voted		Number of
Scheme
Shareholders
who voted		% of Scheme
Shareholders
who voted		Number of
Scheme Shares
voted as a
percentage of
issued ordinary
share capital
entitled to vote
on the Scheme
FOR80,793,62399.62%4378.18%39.57%
AGAINST307,3230.38%1221.82%0.15%

GENERAL MEETING

The special resolutions to provide for the implementation of the Scheme and the requisite amendments to Accustem UK's articles of association were also passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The number of votes received were as follows:

ForAgainstTotalWithheld
No. of
Accustem
Shares
voted		% of
Accustem
Shares
voted		No. of
Accustem
Shares
voted		% of
Accustem
Shares
voted		No. of
Accustem
Shares
voted		No. of
Accustem
Shares
Special Resolution 180,790,72299.69%251,3800.31%81,042,10249,620
Special Resolution 280,790,03699.69%252,0660.31%81,042,10249,620
Ordinary Resolution 380,770,59699.67%271,5060.33%81,042,10249,620

Votes lodged to be cast at the Chairman's discretion have been included in the 'FOR' figures.

Completion of the Scheme remains subject to the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Hearing which is now expected to take place on 30 November 2021.

Last time for dealings in, for registration of transfers of, and D&I disablement in CREST of UK Accustem Shares Close of business on 29 November 2021
Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme 30 November 2021
Scheme Record Time Close of business on 1 December 2021
Scheme Effective Date 8:00 a.m. on 2 December 2021
Despatch of share certificates of US Accustem Shares within 14 days of the Scheme Effective Date
Longstop date 31 December 2021

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined shall have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

For further enquiries:
Accustem Sciences Limited
Gabriele Cerrone +44 (0)20 7495 2379


ACCUSTEM SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.