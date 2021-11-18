- (PLX AI) - BASF to sell its kaolin minerals business to KaMin a global performance minerals company headquartered in Macon, Georgia, United States.
- • Pending approval by the relevant merger control authorities, closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2022
- • The kaolin minerals business has approximately 440 employees, including personnel in North America, Europe and Asia
- • It generated sales of around €155 million in 2020
