Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (222/21)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on November 9, 2021 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 1.40 per share consisting of NOK 0.93 per share in
ordinary dividend and NOK 0.47 per share in extraordinary dividend. The Ex-date
is November 19, 2021. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and
Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for
underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027734
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
