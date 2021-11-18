NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (222/21)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on November 9, 2021 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.40 per share consisting of NOK 0.93 per share in ordinary dividend and NOK 0.47 per share in extraordinary dividend. The Ex-date is November 19, 2021. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027734