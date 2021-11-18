BullPerks: The Next Big Thing in GameFi and Cryptoverse: Launching GamesPad

The GameFi and Cryptoverse are seeing the birth of the next big thing - GamesPad. This ambitious project has started a tsunami of engagement and digital buzz even before closing its private investment round.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Recently, decentralized VC and multichain launchpad BullPerks has announced the foundation of GamesPad - the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. Achieving 9200% ATH average returns on investments in only 5 months in the market, the team demonstrated a tremendous potential to make its new crypto gaming project even more successful.

GamesPad was incorporated by Eran Elhanani and Constantin Kogan - serial entrepreneurs, digital asset investors, and speakers with a proven track record in the crypto industry. The team is launching the next-generation gaming platform where the three most prosperous fields collide: gaming, NFT, and the metaverse.

The project will cater to retail investors by providing early-stage access and the opportunity to invest in the best crypto gaming projects on equal terms with VCs. It will be a one-stop shop for all their gaming, NFT, and DeFi needs. The platform will also support young founders and projects by offering them full incubation, mentorship, and network connections in the space.

Embracing a hot industry opportunity

According to TechJury, there are 2.5 billion gamers around the world. The gaming market is expected to reach $200 billion in 2023.

gamers around the world. The gaming market is expected to reach in 2023. EarthWeb reports that the metaverse market is expected to be worth $280 billion by 2025, while it was worth just $46 billion i n 2020.

by 2025, while it was worth just n 2020. According to data by Nft-Stats.com, 34,902 NFTs were sold just in the last 24 hours. The same source reports that an NFT trading volume has reached $117.18M in the last 24 hours.

Massive growth observed in the NFT gaming industry and fast movement into Metaverse demonstrated by corporations like Meta (formerly Facebook), Nike, and even Prada served as a super-favorable environment for the foundation of GamesPad - the world's first 360-degree ecosystem that will lead blockchain gaming startups from ideation to execution and public launch.

GameFi incubator, decentralized VC, and much more

Multifunctional ecosystem

GamesPad is going to be much bigger than a game-specific launchpad. It will bring together an NFT aggregator and marketplace, game incubator, cross-chain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools, and in-house game development studio.

The platform will not only help gaming startups raise funds but will also assist them along the way in the development, marketing, and execution. It will incubate blockchain games and provide comprehensive advisory. With a background in decentralized VC and a long track record in the crypto industry, GamesPad will foster strategic partnerships, PR connections, and business networking for the projects launching on it.

Chain-agnostic platform

GamesPad is designed as a chain-agnostic system that will work with projects on different blockchains, including but not limited to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tezos, Solana, Polychain, Algorand, and Cardano.

NFT tier-based system

GamesPad is now developing a set of exclusive NFTs that will serve as an entry ticket into the platform along with the GMPD token. To join deals and invest in projects, users will have to buy one of these NFTs and an appropriate amount of GMPD tokens to enter one of the tiers available on the platform. Each of the tiers provides different investment opportunities on GamesPad.

Crypto Ninja

Amount: 60. Value: $60K + 50K tokens

Humanoid

Amount: 100. Value: $30K + 25K Token

Android

Amount: 250. Value: $15K + 12K tokens

Cyborg

Amount: 1500. Value: $6K +4K tokens

Bot

Amount: 4000. Value: $1.5K + 1500 tokens

Background and future vision

The C-level team brings together talented individuals and acknowledged professionals with combined blockchain technology, investment, and marketing experience. These people have already implemented a successful go-to-market strategy for BullPerks and launched multiple IGOs (Initial Gaming Offerings) and INOs (Initial NFT Offerings).

The most famous NFT and gaming deals launched on BullPerks include Bloktopia, StepHero, CryptoBlades, Polker, Blockchain Monster Hunt, and many others. Their first-ever INO with Blockchain Monster Hunt was sold out for more than $360,000 - this result reveals the team's potential to bring GamesPad to a market-leading position in the near future too.

GamesPad plans to scale from a vertically integrated gaming ecosystem supported by the network of studio partnerships and decentralized deal flow to a joint venture with a gaming and metaverse studio. This ambitious concept and roadmap have already sparked the community's agile interest in how this project will impact the future of the NFT, crypto gaming, and metaverse industry.

