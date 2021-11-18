MADVERTISE: MADVERTISE ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH A VIEW TO ACQUIRING A STAKE IN VECTAURY

Press Release

Paris, 18 November 2021 - 6 pm

MADVERTISE ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS

WITH A VIEW TO ACQUIRING A STAKE IN VECTAURY

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company specializing in mobile centric digital advertising, has entered into exclusive discussions with Vectaury, a partner of retailers in digital revolution, with a view to acquiring a stake in the company.

Vectaury, founded in 2013, operates an AdTech/MarTech platform that addresses location-based marketing campaigns and counts the largest French advertisers among its clients. Vectaury masters a range of skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics and relies on a highly efficient proprietary software infrastructure allowing the processing of several tens of billions of data each month.

Its unique know-how in data aggregation for creating audiences and distributing targeted messages to the most receptive internet users allows Vectaury to operate the distribution of drive-to-store mobile digital campaigns, Social Performance and Social-to-Store campaigns (on Facebook and Instagram platforms).

In addition, thanks to its proprietary algorithms, Vectaury is now able to model optimal distribution of flyers as well as the possible digital substitution thereof.

Vectaury's proprietary technology, which will be doubly accredited by the CESP in 2021, finally allows a direct and high-resolution reading of the dynamics of catchment areas and the real impact of campaigns on in-store traffic.

Due to their shared culture of innovation, the planned acquisition of a stake in Vectaury will enable an international deployment of the Vectaury solution, especially in Germany where Madvertise is particularly well established. This alliance will also strengthen and modernize the solutions offering dedicated to distributors and advertisers by combining the power of Madvertise's data and their publisher portfolio with Vectaury's geographic and behavioural targeting technology. This acquisition would thus create a major player in drive-to-store solutions and data analytics in Europe.

"We are very pleased to be working closely with a European leader. This will allow us to develop a common approach to innovative services with a strengthened technological base, and thus offer a better service and a broader range of products to our customers," said Jean-Claude Martinez, Chairman of Vectaury.

"This opportunity to join forces is an important step and fits perfectly with Madvertise's strategy for pursuing technological excellence and accelerating premium sales. We are very excited to work together on a much more effective marketing data platform with a market-leading scientific approach," said François Roloff, Madvertise's Chief Operating Officer.

This transaction is a first step in Madvertise's strategic refocusing on the video and drive-to-store sectors.

The finalization of this acquisition, subject to the usual due diligence and the lifting of all precedent conditions, should take place by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022.

About Madvertise (www.madvertise.com)

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house, Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

About Vectaury ( www.vectaury.com )

Created with a desire to provide the power of predictive algorithms to physical retailers, Vectaury relies on a proprietary technology designed from day one to be "data agnostic" and highly versatile. This has enabled Vectaury to constantly adapt its offer to the very rapid changes in a still young market [new confidentiality standards, internationalization, customer personalization] and to become a key player in Adtech. In addition to consolidating Vectaury's position in its historical drive-to-store business, the company's acceleration strategy consists of deploying its core artificial intelligence and data processing capabilities to new marketing, communication and media verticals that can benefit from a massive analysis and projection of consumer behaviour and their geographic movement.

This press release contains forward-looking information concerning Madvertise's financial position and results. Although based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters that are unknown to the company or are not presently considered material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. In particular, the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic are uncertain and the health crisis could aggravate risks facing the Group.

