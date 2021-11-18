The "Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast 2026" drug pipelines report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology and the historical and forecasted Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology market report provides an overview of Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology, applications of Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology as well as its PEST Analysis. Additionally, the report provides insight on the Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology market share of the individual Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology, current and forecasted Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology market size from 2018 to 2026 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs in order to present a comprehensive assessment of the market's potential.

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) is a type of bone graft alternative that is processed from human allograft bone. DBM is processed by removing the mineral component of bone with acid, leaving behind the extracellular matrix composed of collagen and non-collagenous proteins, including the endogenous growth factors. The presence of these endogenous growth factors, particularly BMPs, imparts osteoinductive properties, while the geometry of the collagen matrix has the potential to impart varying degrees of osteoconductivity to the graft. DBM has become one of the most widely used bone graft alternatives in spinal fusion surgery. DBM possesses several qualities that make it an attractive graft option. It is readily available, cost-effective, and requires little or no preparation. It is available in two forms--particulate and fiber.

List of Companies

Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, ATEC Spine Inc, DePuy Synthes (Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation), Nuvasive Inc, Evologics, Vivex Biologics Inc, Surgalign, Surgilogix, and Innovasis Inc, among others.

Competitive Analysis

This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on type.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Strips

Troughs/ Boats

Putty

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Surgery centers

Specialty clinics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in product development such as biomaterials

Increase in variety of DBF products being released commercially, with variable fiber geometries and product configurations

Market Barriers

Rejection of allografts

High cost for end users

Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology: Market Analysis

This segment illustrates the market of Demineralized Bone Fiber Technology across the 7MM and how the market is expected to rise in the study period (2018 to 2026), at a significant CAGR.

Companies Mentioned

