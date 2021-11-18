NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (223/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 222/21. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z" or "Q" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027740