Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Co-Produces the Live Broadcast Premiere of Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago, The Ultimate Directors Cut

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) co-produced a one night, live event from the Philadelphia Film Center on November 11th. The engagement included a 20-minute pre-show, followed by a 25-minute Q&A with Sylvester Stallone, star and director of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Directors Cut. The event culminated in a presentation of the film across more than 700 Fathom Event theaters nationwide.

In celebration of the film's 40th anniversary, the event also included a fully branded takeover of the interior of the theater and marquee and the lighting up of Chestnut Street for the one night engagement. In true Hollywood fashion, Sylvester Stallone and and Bert Young also made an appearance on the red carpet.

The production was shot with 8 Grass Valley broadcast cameras, including a jib in the theater, and two cameras on the red carpet. BMG's Chief Executive Officer, Todd Mason, directed the broadcast from BMG's REMI Mobile Unit One. Signals were sent back to BMG's REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas and then uplinked to Fathom Theaters. BMG used 2 LiveU 800s, 2 LiveU 610s, and 2 LiveU 4000s for transmissions.

Broadcast Management Group is a full service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state of the art broadcast data production hub and custom built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

