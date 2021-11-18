recruityourself2college.com provides gifted athletes affordable access to the possibility of a U.S. college athletic scholarship

Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - recruityourself2college.com (RY2C), an edtech subscription software company located in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario announced the addition of 10 new sports to its online U.S. college athletic recruitment platform, bringing access to a total of 14 sports:

Baseball

Basketball

Cross country

Diving

Football

Golf

Ice hockey

Lacrosse

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Track & field

Volleyball

At the same time, RY2C also announced the launch of its new user experience, providing more, simpler and on-the-go functionality for its subscribers. Their new look, features and access can be found at www.recruityourself2college.com/en/.

The unique edtech platform creates professionally designed athletic resumes that include athletic and academic statistics, accomplishments, images and a live video link, and instantly emails them to the coaches that the athlete chooses from our database. The simple step-by-step process prompts users to enter all the information that U.S. college coaches need to evaluate and offer a college athletic scholarship. Athletic resumes can also be updated and distributed any time over the four-year subscription term.

RY2C Founder, Jenn Hause says, "RY2C is a game changer in the Canadian athletic recruitment space. It gives the athlete the power. Typically, recruitment websites host an athlete's resume for coaches to search through, our athletes connect directly with the coaches by email. Other personal recruitment agencies charge thousands of dollars, some student-athletes can't afford that investment. RY2C gives gifted athletes affordable access to a world that may have been out of reach, and that's our vision. RY2C levels the playing field."

RY2C is the largest Canadian online platform for student-athletes, parents and coaches to directly connect through email. Any athlete can have unlimited access to the four-year subscription connecting them directly with all the coaches who offer their sport at 1,850+ U.S. NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA colleges for $350 CDN. The RY2C database includes 26,500+ coach email addresses.

RY2C was developed by a Canadian parent/student-athlete duo Jenn Hause, a graphic designer and her son Colton Clemmer, an amateur golfer at the time, who waded through all the ins and outs of creating and distributing an athletic resume, and successfully captured a U.S. college golf scholarship. The process was time consuming, but the learning experience was invaluable. They decided to take what they had learned, and their insights into what coaches are looking for, and automate it for the benefit of athletes everywhere.

