La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a negative carbon energy producer is proud to announce that Exane BNP Paribas, a leader in European Equities, initiated research on La Française de l'Energie with a positive recommendation and a target price ranging from €31 to €46 per share in a report named "High returns from European Green Energy generation" released this week.

The report is accessible on the Research Tree platform: https://www.research-tree.com/companies/france/utilities/la-francaise-de-l-energie-sa/LFDE/PARtab-research

La Française de l'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is negative carbon energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

About Exane BNP Paribas

Exane was founded in 1990 on the back of a business model built around 3 complementary business lines: Cash Equities (Exane BNP Paribas), Derivatives (Exane Solutions), and Asset Management (Exane Asset Management, Ellipsis AM and Ixios Asset Management). Exane expanded internationally in order to be as close to clients as possible, with Paris and London as its main offices. Its 800 employees are spread across 9 sites worldwide. Exane is now a 100% subsidiary of BNP Paribas.

