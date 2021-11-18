Róbert Wessman, the founder and principal shareholder in the Alvo group of leading pharmaceutical companies, formally opened the new London offices of his investment fund, Aztiq, at a ceremony in Hammersmith on 18 November 2021.

Attending the ceremony were co-investors, board-members, leaders of the various Aztiq companies, employees, partners, customers, journalists and other stakeholders.

The London site will serve as a central meeting point and working space for employees within the Alvo group of companies, enterprises with innovative and specialized capabilities across the pharmaceuticals sector, in addition to providing the venue for the board meetings of the various entities.

Róbert Wessman commented, "It is a great pleasure to open the doors of our new offices to our colleagues and partners. We have had an amazing year, and so this occasion also provides an opportunity to come together and celebrate our achievements. London offers a great central meeting point for the leaders within the Alvo group of companies around the world, and the office will serve as an active hub for meetings, alignment and collaboration."

The office's central location in Hammersmith, with its vibrant business community and easy access to services, offers excellent commuting and transportation options within London and links to and from major airports and train stations. The facility offers 500 m2 of working space, including working stations for sixteen (16) people and meeting rooms.

The Aztiq portfolio and Alvo group of companies led by Róbert Wessman include Iceland-based biosimilars company Alvotech; US-based generics company Alvogen; specialty pharma company Almatica; the global B2B and partnership powerhouse Adalvo; injectable medicines company Almaject; and the global oncology and specialty generics company Lotus Pharmaceuticals, based in APAC.

At the ceremony guests were invited to explore the facilities. Mr. Wessman then provided some brief remarks and insights regarding the different entities, an update on recent achievements and his vision for the group.

About Aztiq: Aztiq is a long-term investment fund led by Robert Wessman. Based in Iceland, it focuses on investments in real estate and pharmaceuticals, and supports arts and cultural organizations as well as numerous community projects both in Iceland and internationally. Aztiq's shareholders are comprised of individual investors as well as large international investment funds.

About Róbert Wessman: Róbert Wessman is Chairman CEO at Alvogen, and founder and Chairman at Alvotech. He has led over 50 strategic acquisitions and partnerships and established operations in over 60 countries. Today, Róbert Wessman and his team continue to successfully launch and scale both industry-leading generic pharmaceutical and biosimilar companies all over the world.

