Metrospaces, Inc.: Metrospaces Launches Beta Test for MetroHouse Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, is launching a beta version today of its MetroHouse platform. MetroHouse is designed to completely reframe the co-living model and to create unique and luxury residential destinations for digital nomads or nomadic capitalists who have used this pandemic to support the concept of company building from anywhere on the planet.

"We're thrilled to launch the beta test of our first prop-tech platform, MetroHouse," Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito said. "Through the beta test, which uses mocked data content, testers will be able to see exactly how MetroHouse will work. The test includes all areas of the web app."

MetroHouse includes everything one needs to make the most of city life in one bill - rent, furnishings, high-speed WiFI, utilities and room cleaning. MetroHouse users will be part of a community, sharing wonderfully designed spaces with the comfort of being able to retreat to a fully furnished room at the end of the day.

Beta testers will be offered the option to explore the flow of the MetroHouse web platform, both as a user applying for MetroHouse's co-living membership and also as a real estate owner applying to post a property to the platform. The beta testing will include 200-300 users. Those interested in becoming beta testers for MetroHouse can still apply via this Google Form:https://bit.ly/3nxqXvT. Feedback will be collected through dedicated Telegram channels.

"This is a closed beta for all of our early adopters. It's a way in which we're stress-testing the platform," said Alejandro Laplana, CTO of Metrospaces. "We're looking forward to seeing our beta testers' feedback and constructive insights so we can polish and release a first-class platform when we go live."

