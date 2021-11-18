TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) and PETRONAS Technology Ventures Sdn Bhd (PTVSB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, today entered into an agreement to commercialize a unique natural gas processing membrane which reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Through the technology commercialization agreement, TechnipFMC will utilize and integrate the membrane technology licensed from PETRONAS as part of its production portfolio in projects worldwide, outside China.

The technology, which removes carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide by using wetted membranes, is 30 percent more efficient than existing gas treatment processes and can reduce GHG emissions by significant amounts. The membrane has potential applications in both offshore and onshore hydrocarbon production environments.

Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President, New Energy Ventures at TechnipFMC, commented: "Our ability to industrialize processes is at the core of this partnership, which is another important step in TechnipFMC's efforts to help our clients reduce their upstream carbon footprint."

Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology at PETRONAS, commented: "We are excited to bring to fruition this innovation which will effectively reduce GHG emissions, together with TechnipFMC as our strategic commercialization partner. We believe this collaboration will inspire moreinnovative solutions towards cleaner, sustainable energy for a better tomorrow."

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

About Petroliam Nasional Berhad

We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power society's progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We seek energy potential across the globe, optimising value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

