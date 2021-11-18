Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 12.5 cents per share on Sylogist's common shares to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021 (ex-dividend November 29, 2021) payable on December 15, 2021.

All dividends paid by Sylogist to holders of common shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow our public sector customers to carry out their missions. It serves over 1,700 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. The Company has a strong balance sheet, industry-leading profitability, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com .

For further information contact:

Bill Wood, President & CEO

or

Xavier Shorter, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Sylogist Ltd.

(403) 266-4808

