New Health-Focused Washing Machines Launched by Midea UK

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's leading home appliance manufacturer has taken their first steps into the UK E-commerce market with their newly-launched Lunar Series laundry range, featuring 2 washing machines and a washer dryer. Midea is focusing on the development of products with functions removing bacteria, which have become increasingly important considerations for customers.

Inspired by the Midea brand logo and glow of the moon, the Lunar Dial has been designed with style in mind. The Lunar Dial integrates the screen display and dial functions, for a seamless user experience. This design is an industry first, and has been well reviewed by customers and has been nominated for the 2022 German Innovation Award.

In addition to the design, the Lunar Series features a number of health-focused functions, including steam care, allergy care, auto-clean and high-temperature drum clean functions.

The Lunar Series features Midea's Inverter Quattro Motor which saves up to 70% of energy and produces 10.4% less noise than other motors making it a quieter and much more efficient choice for customers. It was rated as B class for energy efficiency, which means, it saves 13.1% energy compared to C class machines.

The Lunar Series received many praises on online shopping websites, such as "Here we finally upgraded to a modern one that solves all my issues and also offers extras that I am looking for", and "Excellent machine at a great price!" The Lunar Series has regularly been ranked as an Amazon "Best Seller" and highlighted as an "Amazon's Choice" item frequently.

As the Midea brand's promise is to offer "surprisingly friendly solutions", Midea will be constantly developing new solutions to all kinds of issues from all around the world.

About Midea

Midea is one of the world's largest home appliance brands. Each year, Midea products win 40+ awards in design shows around the world, including the Red Dot, iF, and Good Design awards. Midea's slogan is to "make yourself at home" and combined with Midea Group's high manufacturing volume and standards of excellence, Midea provides consumerist customers with an attractive product portfolio.

