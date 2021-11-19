INNIO backed power plant to use hydrogen byproduct produced onsite at co-located chemical plant

Pilot project expected to serve as a pivotal example of decarbonizing heavy industry in Asia Pacific (APAC)

Power plant project marks the first time that a 100% hydrogen-fueled power plant is to be built in APAC

INNIO today announced that Hyosung Heavy Industries (Hyosung) has selected INNIO Jenbacher 'Ready for Hydrogen' engine technology for the first pilot power plant project in APAC that will be fueled by 100% hydrogen. The pilot hydrogen power plant will be built at the Hyosung Chemical Yongyeon Plant in Ulsan, South Korea, setting a benchmark by becoming the first 100% hydrogen power plant to be operated in the region. It will run on hydrogen produced as a byproduct at the chemical plant that is normally sold off to an industrial gas company. The project is expected to achieve commercial operation in 3Q 2022 and complete the demonstration by end of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118006247/en/

Park Jeong-Ha, General Manager at Hyosung (Photo: Business Wire)

"INNIO has based its strategy on hydrogen becoming a driver of the energy transition, as it is uniquely positioned to shape a low- through no-carbon energy sector. INNIO launched its 'Ready for Hydrogen' portfolio to meet customers' demands for sustainable solutions, such as at Hyosung, to establish hydrogen-based power generation. We are pleased to be their hydrogen engine technology partner of choice and to establish the first 100% hydrogen power plant in APAC," said Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "We will continue our relentless focus to deliver INNIO technologies and services that will help our customers to reduce their carbon footprint down to zero."

"Hyosung is striving to improve its impact on climate change by embracing the global energy transition. We have joined forces with INNIO to support our efforts to reduce carbon emissions while exploring commercial and sustainable opportunities related with our hydrogen byproduct production," commented Park Jeong-Ha, General Manager at Hyosung. "Our climate change response strategies have set the goal of reducing emissions and energy consumption while increasing energy efficiency. INNIO Jenbacher provides the efficient and proven technology that helps us meet this goal."

As a shaper of a low-carbon economy, INNIO is preparing for a secure, affordable, and climate-neutral energy future for everyone. The pilot power plant using INNIO Jenbacher technology, will be the second power plant in the 1-MW range that can be fueled with 100% hydrogen. INNIO is a hydrogen pioneer for more than 20 years, when the first Jenbacher 150-kilowatt pilot engine ran on 100 percent hydrogen at a demonstration plant in northern Germany. Two decades later, in 2020, after a number of additional demonstration projects, INNIO and HanseWerk Natur demonstrated the world's first hydrogen engine using variable hydrogen and natural gas mixtures up to 100% hydrogen on an INNIO Jenbacher engine. The collaboration with Hyosung now marks a further milestone for INNIO to help drive the energy transition.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha products, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by sustainability, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn

