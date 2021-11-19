Das Instrument ZSOL DE0006926504 SOLUTIANCE AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021The instrument ZSOL DE0006926504 SOLUTIANCE AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2021Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2021The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2021Das Instrument F02 US33938J1060 FLEXION THERAPEUT.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2021The instrument F02 US33938J1060 FLEXION THERAPEUT.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021Das Instrument 1L8 US5438811060 LORAL SPACE + COMM. INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021The instrument 1L8 US5438811060 LORAL SPACE + COMM. INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2021Das Instrument 66Q SE0014262549 LOHILO FOODS AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021The instrument 66Q SE0014262549 LOHILO FOODS AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2021Das Instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021The instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.11.2021