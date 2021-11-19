Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
WKN: A14NU0 ISIN: AU0000XINEX3 Ticker-Symbol: BSG 
Frankfurt
19.11.21
08:05 Uhr
0,236 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IRONRIDGE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRONRIDGE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD11,350-0,87 %
ALTAREA SCA179,60+0,34 %
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC8,050-0,62 %
IRONRIDGE RESOURCES LIMITED0,2360,00 %
LOHILO FOODS AB0,810+0,75 %
LORAL SPACE & COMMUNICATIONS INC38,800+6,01 %
SOLUTIANCE AG0,880-2,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.