With its SupTech and RegTech solutions, Regnology climbs six places in the prestigious ranking

Regnology, a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions (RegTech, RiskTech, and SupTech), has won the category "Supervisory Technology" in the Chartis RiskTech100 2022 report.

In the solutions category Supervisory Technology Chartis recognizes technology used by the financial regulators and supervisors to deal with reporting, monitoring, and compliance. With its SupTech and RegTech solutions, Regnology now ranks 38 in the prestigious report, six places higher than last year.

"Following its acquisition by Nordic Capital, BearingPoint RegTech now Regnology has made a key strategic acquisition itself in the form of Vizor Software," said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. "This acquisition has positioned Regnology well for key markets such as central banking; a positive story that is reflected in Regnology's rise in the Chartis RiskTech100 ranking this year."

"I am very proud of this award for our SupTech solutions as it recognizes our efforts to deliver innovative SupTech with transformative power, helping regulators focus on the right things," commented Conor Crowley, CEO of Vizor and Head of SupTech at Regnology.

"The rise to rank 38 in the Chartis RiskTech100 2022 report reflects our continuous investment in innovation in, for example, Abacus360 Banking, our flagship product for financial institutions, and in our entire solution portfolio across the Regulatory Value Chain," stated Bodo Windmoeller, Senior Vice President Product Management, Regnology.

Based on more than 25 years of experience in regulation and more than 15 years in Managed Services, Regnology offers a unique portfolio of software and services from a single source. Its RegTech and RiskTech solutions enable financial institutions to increase the efficiency of their regulatory reporting, tax reporting as well as risk and data management processes and help them to comply rapidly with ever-changing requirements. Regnology's SupTech and AEOI solutions are platforms for data collection, integrated analytics, and supervisory workflows helping central banks, supervisory and tax authorities to efficiently manage the increasing amount of data, complex data formats and business processes.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions (RegTech, RiskTech, and SupTech), of AEOI and tax reporting products, as well as of services along the Regulatory Value Chain for financial services. Regnology has been a partner for banks and regulators for 25 years. In total, Regnology serves more than 7,000 financial services firms with reporting solutions. At the same time, the company enables more than 50 regulators and tax authorities to collect data from 34,000 firms in 60 countries. The combined company has a total workforce of over 770 employees at 17 office locations in 12 countries.

More information:

www.regnology.net

www.vizorsoftware.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005984/en/

Contacts:

Sandra Hering

Head of Marketing Communications, Regnology

T: +49 69 13022 3666

sandra.hering@regnology.net