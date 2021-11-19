UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Policy Update

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 60440)

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Dividend Policy Update

Following the successful implementation of the strategic plan approved by shareholders in December 2020, the Company has delivered increasing income returns such that the current 1.125p quarterly dividend is being consistently and healthily covered. Income for the month to 30 September 2021 was 0.67p per share, which follows prior months' income of approximately 0.54p and 0.45p per share.

Considering this strong performance backdrop, and the positive outlook for asset performance, it is the Board's intention to declare an increased dividend of 1.25p per share in respect of the remaining three quarters of the Company's financial year ending 30 June 2022. Additionally it is currently intended, conditional on the Board's assessment of actual and prospective performance, that further progression in the dividend per share will be possible in respect of the Company's financial year ending 30 June 2023.

