Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 08:04
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Policy Update

UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Policy Update

PR Newswire

London, November 18

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 60440)

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Dividend Policy Update

Following the successful implementation of the strategic plan approved by shareholders in December 2020, the Company has delivered increasing income returns such that the current 1.125p quarterly dividend is being consistently and healthily covered. Income for the month to 30 September 2021 was 0.67p per share, which follows prior months' income of approximately 0.54p and 0.45p per share.

Considering this strong performance backdrop, and the positive outlook for asset performance, it is the Board's intention to declare an increased dividend of 1.25p per share in respect of the remaining three quarters of the Company's financial year ending 30 June 2022. Additionally it is currently intended, conditional on the Board's assessment of actual and prospective performance, that further progression in the dividend per share will be possible in respect of the Company's financial year ending 30 June 2023.

Enquiries:

Numis, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Nathan Brown
020 7260 1000


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.